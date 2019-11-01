2 / 10

Brandon Turkus, Managing Editor

Among the vehicles least likely to come to the US are PSA’s line of station wagons. It’s fine, I get it. That doesn’t change the fact that the car I most want to see cross the pond is the new Peugeot 508 SW, a long-roof version of the 508 sedan that competes in the mid-size segment. I mean, look at the thing – it’s gorgeous.

The 508 is the latest take on Peugeot’s increasingly attractive exterior design, taking a few of the good parts of the 3008 and 5008 crossovers and applying them to an inherently more attractive type of vehicle. The cabin is just as handsome as the exterior, with a sculptured, driver-oriented design that’s dominated by high digital instrument cluster and a clean looking infotainment screen with clean physical controls below it.

The engine lineup won’t be great for the U.S. market – the 508 features a pair of 1.6-liter gas engines and a broader lineup of diesels. There’s also a plug-in-hybrid model that returns 39 miles of electric range on the WLTP scale. That said, we’re pretty sure the minds at SRT could cram a Hellcat under the 508’s handsome hood. One can only hope.