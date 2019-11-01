We’ll take a 508, a weird van, and a side of 208, please.
France’s Groupe PSA is merging with the Italian-American (but technically Dutch) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. There are a number of things we don’t know (what the new company’s name will be, for example) and things we think we know (that PSA is paying a premium for the partnership). What we know for certain, though, is that we’re excited over the idea of French vehicles once again returning to North America.
It’s been decades since Peugeot and Citroen, Groupe PSA’s two biggest brands, were sold in North America, and back then… the cars weren’t great. Today, these two brands, as well as the premium DS marque, are in a far different place with competitive, stylish vehicles across a number of those segments. And while we doubt the entire PSA catalog will come to the U.S. market, here are a few we’d like to see.