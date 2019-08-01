9 / 11

I want to retire and hit the open road in an overlanding vehicle. I’ll camp along the way as I merrily tour these great United States in a vehicle that can drive outside the lines with ease.

With that in mind, my ideal Wrangler build starts with a four-door Unlimited version of the Wrangler’s most off-road ready trim level: the Rubicon. I like the Rubicon because its fenders aren’t body color. If you’re actually going off road, the less exposed paint the better.

Speaking of paint, I’ll stick with the standard white because I don’t want to pay extra for silly shades of metallic, and I like seeing the dust and dirt from where I’ve been on my Wrangler’s sheetmetal. I did upgrade the Wrangler Unlimited’s top to the Black Freedom 3-Piece Hard Top for an extra $1,195. I want a hard top because I’ll be storing food in the Wrangler while traveling, and bears could easily poke their claws through the soft top. The black version of this hard top is $1,000 cheaper than the body color version, too – again, the less exposed paint the better.

Jeep can keep its leather seats for an extra $1,495; cloth is fine with me. I will drop $1,595 on FCA’s excellent Uconnect 4C system with navigation, though. The larger screen looks much better in the dash, and this software is the best in the biz.

Truth be told, I would spend a lot of money on option packages, some for luxuries, some for added safety, and some for the cool factor. They include the LED Lighting Group for $995, Cold Weather Group for $695, Trailer Tow Group with four auxiliary switches for $795, the Jeep Active Safety Group for $895, Adaptive Cruise with Forward Collision Warning for $795, and the Steel Bumper Group for $1,295. Added up, that’s $9,115 in options.

As for my powertrain, the standard naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 is fine with me. Put another way, I’d choose its adequate power and mechanically simpler makeup over the optional turbocharged four-cylinder's cost and complexity. I would order it with an automatic transmission for an extra $2,000, though, because, well, I’m not a manual martyr.

Out the door, my 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon costs $52,115 and can take me to any campsite my heart desires. I just need a rooftop tent and bear spray and I’m good to go.