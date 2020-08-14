2 / 19

The Chevy Corvette entered production in 1953 and gained a reputation as one of America's premiere sports cars throughout the '50s and '60s. However, it took until 1978 for the 'Vette to get a spot as the Indy 500 pace car.

The vehicle featured a two-tone black and silver body and a fastback rear end with wraparound glass, which was new for the 'Vette at the time.