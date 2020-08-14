It's back for 2020.
The Indianapolis 500 is a staple of entertainment during the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the United States. Although, the event for 2020 takes place in August because of a COVID-19-related delay. As the race gears up for the 104th running, Chevy is prepping a new Corvette ZR1 to be the event's pace car.
The 'Vette and the Indy 500 have a closely linked history. Chevy's sports car has been the pace car 17 times – more than any other vehicle. Taking a look at them all at once is an interesting way to see the state of the sports car and the race throughout their shared history. for example, the pace car designs get extravagant in the 1990s with wild color combinations and become more patriotic in the 2000s with lots of red, white, and blue liveries. Click through the slides above to see the whole collection.