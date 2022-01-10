

From a visual standpoint, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is not all that different from the previous model year, despite receiving a facelift. But VW made improvements where it counts, offering better tech and a more robust safety suite for less money. To see how far your dollar stretches, we tested the base trim S model equipped with the one option that everyone should get. Watch the above video to get our full impressions on what we love and what we don’t.

The good people at Volkswagen say that the new Tiguan looks sharper and more dramatic with its design tweaks, but we couldn’t blame anyone for not thinking it looks different. The front fascia is mildly revised with headlights that mimic the Mk 8 GTI and a sportier lower bumper.

Truth be told, the best enhancements from this facelift come inside the cabin with the Tiguan stepping up its tech and safety game, big time. All models now get a fully digital gauge cluster – something that typically costs extra – while Apple Carplay and Android Auto still come standard, albeit with wired connections. The 6.5-inch screen is definitely on the smaller end in today’s car world, but it’s easy to interact with and keeps the layout nice and clean.

With 184 horsepower from its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, our front-wheel-drive-equipped Tiguan felt modestly quick with its available power. The good news is that a heartier 224 pound-feet of torque makes the car feel more capable from a dead stop. From behind the wheel, we focused more on the IQ Drive safety suite, which costs just $895 and is chock-full of goodies. For that money, the Tiguan gets adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and traffic alert both front and rear. In simple terms, this is a phenomenal set of safety features for a no-brainer amount of money to add.

Counting the IQ Drive package and destination charge, our test car cost just $28,085. Keeping in mind that it also has seating for seven, this is one of the cheapest and safest family vehicles on sale today.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan: Review