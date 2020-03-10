Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re buying a new Acura, chances are the last thing on your mind is the cost of repairs down the line. However, sooner or later, every car breaks down and needs repairs.

Luckily, most of your repair woes are taken care of by the dealer for the first few years of ownership thanks to Acura’s factory warranty. However, once it expires, you’re on your own, and you need to find a way to deal with the bills. Your options are to pay out of pocket, purchase an extended warranty from Acura, or purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider.

After researching the best extended warranty providers, we’ve reviewed and compared these options with the Acura extended warranty.

In this article:

Do You Need An Acura Extended Warranty?

Acura is Honda’s luxury brand, and just like its parent company, it has a reputation for being reliable. In fact, Acura was rated the second-most reliable car brand, according to RepairPal.

Given Acura’s great track record, do you need an Acura extended warranty?

If your vehicle is brand new, the answer is: Probably not right now. As soon as you drive your new Acura off the lot, you’re under its 4-year/50,000 mile basic warranty, which offers bumper-to-bumper coverage, and a 6-year/70,000 mile powertrain warranty.

However, once you hit the time or mileage limit, you’ll need to say goodbye to your factory warranty. It’s at this point – when you’re approaching your warranty expiration – that you’ll want to consider extended warranty coverage.

Another time that someone might want to look into Acura extended warranty coverage is when purchasing a used vehicle. If your vehicle is new enough, it may still be covered under the original manufacturer warranty, as Acura warranties are fully transferable.

Furthermore, if you didn’t purchase a certified pre-owned vehicle and can’t benefit from Acura’s CPO warranty, purchasing an extended warranty to protect your new purchase may be a good idea.

Of course, deciding whether or not to pull the trigger on an extended car warranty is a personal decision and will largely come down to your risk tolerance. Extended warranties can provide peace of mind: You pay a fee up front, and if your car breaks down, all you pay is the deductible.

In the end, it makes budgeting easier and prevents an unpleasant financial surprise.

Acura Repair Costs

Despite Acura’s reliability, it’s still subject to breakdowns and will need repairs just like any other car. When that happens, here’s what you can expect to pay (all estimates from RepairPal):

Vehicle Replacement Estimated Repair Cost 2017 Acura MDX Brake pad replacement $264 to $333 2015 Acura MDX Water pump replacement $664 to $904 2019 Acura TLX Timing belt replacement $889 to $993 2018 Acura ILX Spark plug replacement $294 to $327



Based on these numbers, repairing an Acura is significantly cheaper than most vehicles, which is good news for owners. RepairPal listed the average Acura repair cost at $502 a year, while the average across all brands is $652.

What Is Acura’s Extended Warranty?

Acura’s extended warranty is called Acura Care. Unlike most other brands, there are no preset plans to choose from, and owners will need to work with their dealers to construct a plan that fits their needs.

That said, there are a few features that come standard with all Acura Care plans. These include:

Rental car reimbursement : Up to $45 per day for up to 6 days

: Up to $45 per day for up to 6 days Transferability : Extended warranties can be transferred to subsequent owners

Roadside assistance : Towing, lockout assistance, battery jump-start, tire change, and fuel delivery

: Towing, lockout assistance, battery jump-start, tire change, and fuel delivery Trip interruption : Up to $100 per day for up to 3 days

: Up to $100 per day for up to 3 days 24/7 concierge emergency services: Connects you with a concierge who can help you in emergency situations

Since Acura Care plans are all personalized, there are no standard exclusions or limitations. You’ll need to carefully craft a plan with your dealer and discuss what you will and won’t cover.

You can cancel Acura Care at any time. If you cancel within the first 60 days, you will receive a 100% refund. If you cancel after 60 days, your refund will be prorated based on the amount of time left in your contract.

Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty

Acura’s extended warranty has its perks, but there are a few benefits owners may enjoy if they purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider. Most importantly, third-party providers offer more freedom of choice and flexibility.

When you have an extended warranty from Acura, you’ll need to service your vehicle at authorized Acura dealerships if you want to benefit from your contract. However, while this does have some benefits, like being sure you’ll have original manufacturer parts, it also means you likely won’t be able to bring your vehicle to your favorite local repair shop. If you’ve always owned Acuras and exclusively used Acura repair shops, this might not be a problem, but it is for many Acura owners.

Most third-party providers simply have a larger network of authorized service centers, so chances are you’ll be able to find one even if you’re far from home.

Acura Extended Warranty Vs CARCHEX

CARCHEX is one of the best extended warranty companies we’ve researched. We named it “Best Overall” because it ranked highly across all categories, such as cost, company reputation, coverage, and additional perks. Take a look at the table below to see how CARCHEX and Acura’s extended warranty compare.

Acura Extended Warranties vs. CARCHEX Here's a quick comparison of the Acura Extended Warranty compared to our favorite third-party extended warranty provider, CARCHEX. Acura Extended Warranty CARCHEX Extended Warranty Start Date Limited any time Max Years of Coverage Varies 10 # of Plan Options No set plans 5 levels of coverage, with 16 plans Transferable ✔ ✔ Deductible Varies $0+ Trip Interruption ✔ ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Repair Network ~250 > 30,000 facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy Full refund in 60 days, prorated afterwards Refund if within 30 days Availability Must purchase from local dealer Free, instant quote online Contact your Acura dealer for pricing Get Quote

What Acura Coverage Do You Already Have?

When comparing quotes and coverage, it’s important to understand what protection you may already have under your Acura warranty.

Acura has a good manufacturer warranty that gives new car owners 4 years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 6 years/70,000 miles of powertrain coverage. That’s not the longest warranty we’ve seen, but it’s quite good.

The factory warranty also covers:

Original batteries for key fobs and remotes for 6 months

Original wiper blade inserts for 6 months

Wheel balancing and alignment for 1 year/12,000 miles

Air conditioner refrigerant for 2 years/24,000 miles

However, overall, Acura does not cover cosmetic issues or the cost of regular maintenance.

If you have a certified pre-owned Acura, your warranty is extended by 2 years/100,000 miles.

Keep in mind that this is an extension on the original in-service date, or the original date of purchase, not from when you bought the used vehicle.