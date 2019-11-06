Affiliate disclosure: To learn more about our editorial integrity pledge and how we make money through affiliate partnerships, read our full policy.

You’ve just purchased a new or used Volkswagen vehicle. It may be covered by its original warranty, but if not, your next step is to consider continuing coverage with a Volkswagen extended warranty.

From Volkswagen to third-party companies, there are many extended warranty providers, and you need to know which ones offer the best protection. We’ve evaluated the leading third-party extended car warranty companies and compared them to Volkswagen’s extended coverage.

2020 Volkswagen Warranty

There have been some changes made to the VW 2020 factory warranty. It now includes 4 years/50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper repair coverage (the most comprehensive protection). This is a two-year reduction from previous models.

If you purchase a 2019 model in 2020, you still get the six-year warranty. What’s interesting is there are perks offered to consumers who forfeit these extra two years. While there are some oil changes thrown in, this might not provide as much bang for your buck when compared to the additional two years of coverage.

2019 Volkswagen Warranty

The VW 2019 factory warranty, or New Vehicle Limited Warranty, includes 6 years/72,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper protection. This takes care of everything – including the powertrain – minus normal wear and tear. It’s the most comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage in the automotive industry.

Since 2009, it has been the best warranty offered from Volkswagen.

Model Years Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage 2020 – newer 4 years/50,000 miles 2018 – 2019 6 years/72,000 miles 2009 – 2017 3 years/36,000 miles

Consider An Extended Warranty For Your VW

According to RepairPal, the average annual repair cost for Volkswagen models is $676. This higher price places the brand at above-average ownership cost. Additionally, you must consider that the reliability ratings indicate 0.5 average visits for repair per year, plus an 11-percent probability of facing a severe repair.

Are these extra costs something you are prepared to handle once your factory warranty expires?

What Are Volkswagen Extended Car Warranties?

An extended car warranty is a service contract between you and a provider. It picks up the coverage after your VW factory warranty expires. In this contract, the provider agrees to pay for covered repairs and parts.

The most significant difference between the two is that your manufacturer’s warranty comes with the vehicle at the time of the sale. An extended warranty is an additional purchase you can make at any time.

Volkswagen Extended Warranty

VW provides three extended warranty choices. You can pick from the Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain plans through the Volkswagen Drive Easy Program.

With the VW Drive Easy Platinum plan, you receive the same bumper-to-bumper coverage for a longer period. It covers:

Engine

Electrical system

Transmission

Air conditioning

Audio

Computer

Suspension

Power windows

Technology

Drive axle

Hybrid/electric

Fuel system

Steering

Brakes

CV boots

There is a list of excluded items that includes parts such as wipers, brakes, spark plugs, and upholstery.

The VW Drive Easy Gold plan covers the powertrain along with the rear and front suspension. It also offers protection for the fuel system, electrical components, and climate control.

On the lower end of the spectrum is the VW Drive Easy Powertrain plan. This VW warranty only takes care of the basic parts, so the majority of repair costs aren’t covered. While there is protection for the transmission, engine, transaxle, transfer case, and drive axles, you won’t have coverage for the steering and electrical systems.

If you face any mechanical breakdowns, you will also be responsible for the copay. On some Volkswagen warranty plans, there is no copay. The other two options are a $100 disappearing copay and a $250 copay plan. With the $100 disappearing option, there is no deductible when you bring the car back to the selling dealer. If you choose to use a different dealer, you will have to pay the $100.

Under most situations, the $100 disappearing deductible is the best option, unless you plan to move.

VW Extended Warranty Alternatives

Aside from purchasing the VW Drive Easy warranty, there are several third-party options available to you. While we have researched several companies, there are a few that stick out for their exceptional warranty plans.

Purchasing from a third-party provider offers you several benefits. Third-party companies tend to have more affordable coverage because they aren’t bound to the manufacturer guidelines. This means you won’t have to use a particular repair shop but can rely on your trusted mechanic to do the work. In addition, since the price won’t be rolled into your car payment, you would not pay interest on the total amount.

It’s possible to purchase extended warranty coverage any time after you buy your Volkswagen vehicle. Here are a few options to consider.

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection For A Volkswagen

CARCHEX offers vehicle service contracts that protect Volkswagen vehicles. Here’s an overview of the most important features about CARCHEX we found in our research.

Coverage Options

CARCHEX offers five coverage tiers for Volkswagens. You can choose between Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. All but the Bronze plans offer at least seven years of protection, with coverage lasting up to 10 years. The Bronze tier, on the other hand, comes with five or six years but has a lower cost.

The company has tailored the plans to fit each individual vehicle, budget requirements, and preferences.

Trustworthiness

CARCHEX has been around for 20 years and maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and accreditation. It’s also been endorsed by other industry greats, such as Edmunds.com, CARFAX, and Kelly Blue Book.

If you are unsatisfied with the coverage, you can receive a refund within the first 30 days.

Cost

CARCHEX also offers low monthly payment plans, along with no down payment and $0 deductible options. The average cost of CARCHEX coverage for a Volkswagen is $68 a month.*

Since the cost of your extended warranty is specific to your vehicle, the easiest way to know for sure is to talk to a CARCHEX representative and get a quote. You can fill out a few questions online or call the company’s toll-free number at 877-253-0058.

Another perk is that you don’t have to pay the bill and wait for reimbursement. The company handles the claim directly, so the repair facility gets paid fast.

Customer Service

We found it is simple to get ahold of CARCHEX when you need a quote or have a question. In their reviews, customers mention the friendliness and helpfulness of CARCHEX representatives.

Convenience

Instead of being forced to take your vehicle to the VW dealer, you can go to any repair shop you choose. CARCHEX partners with more than 30,000 facilities nationwide, so it’s unlikely you will have to change your mechanic. This offers further flexibility for the times when you are traveling and need Volkswagen repairs or parts.

Additional Perks

Every protection plan offered by the company also includes roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, and gas delivery. If your vehicle is stuck at the shop overnight while you are away from home, your hotel and food expenses can also be covered.

CarShield Extended Warranty For A Volkswagen

CarShield also provides extended third-party warranties to cover Volkswagen vehicles. We looked into the company’s coverage, customer service, and other factors to see how it compares against other providers.

Coverage Options

CarShield is another popular choice for vehicle service contracts. Like CARCHEX, it brokers the best deal among several companies. Currently, it provides six coverage options, two of which specifically handle high-tech vehicle components and specialty vehicle parts.

The New Car Diamond plan provides coverage for the latest vehicles, making it the company’s highest level of protection. There is also a Platinum plan that works well for higher mileage vehicles. With a Gold plan, you receive powertrain coverage, plus some additional components.

One step down from that is the Silver plan, which acts as a typical powertrain warranty.

Then, there are the two additional plans. While the Specialty plan doesn’t suit VW vehicles, the High-Tech plan is attractive. It covers the technology in the vehicle, such as the electrical components, audio system, power window controls, and even the alternator.

Trustworthiness

With more than 2,300 Google reviews equaling a 4.4-star review, it’s clear what consumers think about CarShield. Aside from that, this company has been featured on ESPN, TBS, CNBC, CNN, and HGTV.

Cost

CarShield provides many affordable options, but the overall price will depend on the model and age of your vehicle. It also makes a difference what deductible you choose. You may also need to factor in an activation fee. Similar to CARCHEX, CarShield pays the repair facility directly.

Customer Service

The only concern is the company’s Better Business Bureau rating. At this time, it is an F and the company doesn’t have accreditation. Considering this conflicts with what we saw in the Google reviews, it’s necessary to look closer at the problem. For the most part, it appears many of the complaints have to do with uncovered repairs.

This is why it’s vital to review your coverage, no matter what company you go with. As long as you understand what is and isn’t covered, there generally aren’t any problems. Other complaints include rude customer service and trouble canceling a contract.

Convenience

CarShield relies on American Auto Shield to administer all repairs. This company allows consumers to choose from a vast network of repair shops, so you aren’t limited to the dealership. We don’t have accurate numbers regarding how many mechanics are in the approved network, but most customers seem pleased.

Additional Perks

In addition to the specialty plans, CarShield coverage often includes added benefits. You can choose protection plans that include rental car reimbursement, 24/7 roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage.

CARCHEX Vs CarShield For A VW Warranty

It’s difficult to choose one company over the other, as each has its own set of strengths and weaknesses. We’ve made a detailed comparison between CARCHEX and CarShield if you want to learn more.

Overall, it seems that CARCHEX has plans that fit anyone’s needs and for a reasonable price. Plus, it’s hard to argue with their ratings and endorsements. To make a better decision, we recommend that you contact both companies to see what an extended warranty costs for your VW.

Honorable Mentions

We aren’t just fans of CARCHEX and CarShield. There are several other extended warranty companies that have gotten it right. If neither of these two options seems to fit your needs, check out one of these selections instead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Volkswagen extended warranty transferable?

That depends on what company you use, but most extended warranties are transferable to a second owner. Check all of the terms and conditions. For example, both Volkswagen and CARCHEX allow you to transfer your protection plan, but there is a $50 transfer fee.

How do I get the best price on a VW extended warranty?

The best approach is to shop around and get quotes from several providers. If you decide to purchase from a dealership, you should never allow it to roll into your financing. Instead, call several third-party companies to compare pricing and coverage options.

What extended warranty protection do I need?

With so many varying levels of protection, you want to carefully examine your options. Some people prefer to only cover the powertrain, which tends to have the highest cost associated with repairs. Still, an electrical component could fail that easily costs thousands for replacement. Look at your model vehicle and determine what you are willing to spend for repairs and what you want protection for.

*Figure accurate as of May 2017. Average monthly coverage cost is based on the average total price of the Vehicle Protection Plan over a four year coverage period. Actual monthly payments will vary per plan’s payment policy. Individual pricing is subject to change based on the combination of make, model, year, and mileage as well as coverage level and term length.