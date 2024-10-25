The Brabus Rocket GTS is a shooting brake based on a Mercedes-AMG SL63 Roadster.

Brabus replaces the entire body with a new one made from carbon fiber.

The hybrid powertrain engine is heavily modified, generating a combined 985 horsepower.

We've seen many wild creations from Brabus over the years, but none have been like this. Beneath those flared fenders and acres of menacing carbon fiber is a Mercedes-AMG SL63 S E Performance, punched up to 986 horsepower. If you're wondering when Mercedes built a long-roof SL shooting brake, don't waste your time. This is entirely a Brabus affair.

And what an affair it is. The tuning company created a shooting brake body entirely of exposed carbon fiber. A new front fascia features a prominent spoiler to reduce lift, but it also helps smooth the transition to wider front fenders. Side skirts carry the beefy stance to the 78-inch-wide rear, where the real magic happens. Gone is the folding roof and all the associated weight, replaced with a bulbous backside that defines a two-door shooting brake. Naturally, Brabus bolts up a wild rear fascia with a big diffuser and quad exhaust tips (which are also carbon fiber). A modest ducktail spoiler puts the icing on this proverbial cake.

Step on the throttle, however, and the hybrid V-8 powertrain will blow the icing into next Friday. Brabus punches up the Merc's twin-turbo engine to 4.4 liters, making 785 horsepower all on its own. Meanwhile at the back, the SL's electric motor adds another 201 hp to the party. Everything ultimately goes through a nine-speed automatic transmission, reaching the ground through a staggered set of Brabus wheels measuring 21 inches in front, and 22 at the rear. The brakes and suspension have also been upgraded.

This all translates to a supremely quick shooting brake. Brabus claims a 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds—ever-so-slightly quicker than a stock SL. Top speed is also a tad quicker at an electronically limited 197 mph, though Brabus suggests it could go faster. For the record, these stats already place it among the quickest wagons in the world.

The interior also gets a makeover, but Brabus doesn't go hogwild as we've seen on other projects. There's lots of carbon fiber, lots of Alcantara, and quilted seats—you know the drill. White contrast stitching and blue lighting add some character to the otherwise dark greenhouse.

Brabus doesn't mention pricing or production targets for the Rocket GTS. It's safe to assume a lot and a little are the starting points for the very cool machine.