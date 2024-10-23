Pour one out for the Chevrolet Camaro. The iconic pony car is heading to the big junkyard in the sky after production of the sixth-generation model ended last year. The final Camaro—a ZL1 with a stick—rolled off the line in Lansing last December, and as far as we know, there are no plans for a revival in sight.

That said, you can still get your hands on a brand-new Camaro before it's officially gone for good. There are still a handful of new examples lingering on dealer lots. But hurry, less than 100 remain.

Perusing the inventory on Chevy's website (as noted by GM Authority), there are only 75 new 2024 Camaros and four 2023 Camaros at the time of writing. The variety ranges from base 1LT models to 2SS trims, with coupes and convertibles still available. As far as the inventory shows, though, there are no new ZL1 models. Sad!

Still, getting into a new Camaro—even a base model—is no bad thing. The 1LT gets you a 3.6-liter V-6 engine with 335 horsepower and hopping into a new SS model unlocks a 6.2-liter V-8 with 455 horsepower. The bad news? There's only one manual still available in the entire country. The rest are all automatics.

All told, there are 35 3LT models still in inventory, 16 1LT models, 14 2LT models, 10 2SS models, and just one 1SS. The cheapest 1LT is available for just over $33,000, while the cheapest SS—a 2023 1SS convertible—is available for just over $55,000.

So if you want one of these still-new Camaros, you better hurry. They probably won't be around for much longer.

