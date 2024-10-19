There are few things more joyful in life than drifting a car. The next best thing, then, is watching someone else drift a car and living vicariously through them. Join us as we enjoy a front-row view of this GR Yaris wrecking its tires in a collection of incredibly satisfying sideways moments.

YouTuber Óscar Faraday published a short video to his channel this week showing off a bunch of drift clips at a race track behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris, the coolest hot hatch we don't get here in America.

The video shows Faraday absolutely wailing on the car, flicking the steering wheel hard and leaning on the brakes to initiate rotations, then slamming the throttle to the floor to keep those rear wheels spinning. He was likely helped by the Yaris's Sport mode, which sends 70 percent of the turbo three-cylinder's engine to the rear.

Faraday's GR Yaris isn't completely stock, though. There are lightweight wheels from Braid wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, along with aftermarket camber plates and upgraded brakes. All of those things likely helped to induce those nice, creamy slides.

According to the video's description, the tires "did not survive the day." Considering all of this drifting was done on bone-dry pavement, we don't doubt it. That's about $900 just in rubber, gone in just a few hours. Worth every penny.