Rocket Bunny is famous for creating out body kits with outrageous styling, particularly fenders that are broad enough to swallow the widest wheels imaginable. The brand now offers an overhaul for the Toyota GR Yaris that makes the hot hatch look ready for a World Rally Championship stage.

There's a massive hole in the front end that allows unobstructed airflow to the intercooler, which is also much larger than stock in these photos. Big canards rise at angles at the corners, and there's a prominent splitter at the bottom.

Gallery: Toyota Yaris GR Pandem Rocket Bunny Body Kit

5 Photos

Along the side, the Rocket Bunny kit includes the brand's trademark wide fenders. At the back, the new pieces include inlets that would at least appear to be for brake cooling.

The rear features a gargantuan wing that requires extra supports that attach to the lower deck. A new bumper has big outlets that would likely allow the air to flow through the inlets in the fenders.

Even without these wild looks, the GR Yaris is an impressive hot hatch. Its 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder makes 257 horsepower (192 kilowatts) in European trim or 268 hp (200 kW) for the version available in Japan. Regardless of the region, the model uses a six-speed manual with all-wheel drive and a Torsen limited-slip differential on each axle.

This setup gets the vehicle to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 5.5 seconds. Toyota electronically limits the top speed to 143 mph (230 kph).

If the Rocket Bunny kit is too extreme for you, then Toyota's Gazoo Racing division offers a suite of modifications for the GR Yaris that are a bit milder. A new front fascia includes a massive mesh grille. One of the odder touches is the exhaust with two sets of dual outlets, which gives the hot hatch more pipes coming out of the back then there are cylinders for the engine.