The Ferrari F80 configurator is up.

There are 35 exterior color options, dozens of livery choices, a plenty of carbon-fiber body panels.

Prices for options aren't listed, but each car costs $4 million to start.

The Ferrari F80 is here. In case you missed the debut, it's the most powerful Ferrari ever, with 1,184 horsepower. You won't find a V-12 or even a V-8 in the engine bay, though. This uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with three electric motors to generate its power. The hybrid powertrain can send this car to 60 mph in approximately two seconds flat, and if you stay on the throttle long enough, you'll see 217.5 mph.

This is the latest Ferrari flagship supercar in a line that arguably started with 288 GTO, but you probably don't care about that. You want to see what kind of crazy options and colors are hiding in the F80's online configurator, which is already up and running. Spoiler alert: things don't get as crazy as you might think. And there aren't any prices listed because such things don't matter in the seven-figure supercar world. So take a break from work and pretend you're a multi-millionaire, if only for a few minutes. How would you spec your new F80?

Ferrari helps out by listing several pre-configured models in a handful of colors, but clicking one still opens the door to a plethora of choices. It starts with 35 exterior colors, grouped as standard, classic, special, historical, and a single matte color if you don't like a glossy finish. Rosso Corsa is, unsurprisingly, among the choices, but we opt for the darker Rosso Supercar. If we're selling our souls for a new Ferrari hypercar, we're sticking with red.

From there, the choices thin out. You can get racing numbers from the factory, along with racing stripes in a modest range of styles and colors. There are just two wheel choices, standard aluminum or carbon fiber, but both feature the same five-spoke pattern. Speaking of carbon fiber, there are multiple choices for exterior bits finished in the lightweight material, including one option for the entire body shell. We shudder to think how much that costs.

Moving inside, there are just a handful of color options for the minimalist "+1" interior. You can only change features on the driver's seat, but if you can't stand mismatched colors, gray or black can be selected to even things out. In the tech department you get smartphone connectivity, while a passenger display is optional. Ferrari will install some anti-theft systems if you so choose, and there's the MyFerrari Connect system that can be activated. Beyond that, you can add a passenger oddment net for functionality. We aren't entirely sure what that is, but we want it.

Each F80 costs around $4 million, and only 799 are planned for production. That doesn't mean we can't dream, so share your configuration with us in the comments.