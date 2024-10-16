Ferrari's new hypercar will debut on October 17.

A teaser video was posted, then removed, from Instagram showing a car under a red cover.

Codenamed F250, it's expected to be a V-6 hybrid with over 1,200 horsepower.

At long last, Ferrari will have a new flagship hypercar to set our performance-loving hearts aflutter. We've seen camouflaged prototypes for the better part of a year, but that all goes away on October 17. By our watch, that's less than 24 hours as this post goes live. And we're so ready for it.

Ferrari dropped a surprise teaser video on its social media account, stating that "something new is on the horizon." For reasons we don't understand, the post was removed from Instagram, but it's still live on Facebook. We nabbed a screenshot showing a wide car with a big wing under a red cover. To be fair, it could be a new race car or a one-off project, but we're 99 percent sure that's a LaFerrari successor patiently waiting for its moment in the spotlight.

We haven't heard anything regarding an official name just yet. F250 is the codename for the project, but it probably won't be a V-12 hybrid like the LaFerrari. In fact, this could be the first V-6 flagship in Ferrari's history. Rumors say the Ferrari 499P Le Mans racer will donate a portion of its twin-turbocharged V-6 hybrid setup for the road-going F250, which is derived from the 296 GTB. But before you raise your hands in fury over the lack of a V-12, this powertrain is expected to make over 1,200 horsepower.

With the as-yet-unnamed F250 being Ferrari's new crown jewel, the hybrid system won't be a direct drop from the 499P. Instead of one electric motor with the overachieving V-6, we're expecting three—two driving the front wheels with a third nestled into the transmission. As such, the hypercar should have an electric-only mode for accessing European cities with congestion charges or outright combustion bans.

As for the design, expect some notable similarities to the 499P. That said, take our previous prototype sightings with a grain of salt. False panels and fake exhaust outlets were used on those testbeds, but hiding under the red cover we can see a wide, flat shape with a large wing at the back. This coincides with the overall shape of prototypes as well as that of the 499P. And yes, butterfly doors are virtually guaranteed.

Stay tuned. The official debut happens soon and we'll have all the details right here at Motor1.