As if we needed more proof that new vehicle prices have gotten out of hand, here's a four-cylinder model that costs supercar money. We've lost count of how many special-edition A110 models Alpine has launched over the years, but this one certainly takes the cake. The mid-engine coupe's swan song is here, and it costs a ludicrous €330,000. At current exchange rates, that works out to approximately $360,000. Yes, for a four-banger.

The already hardcore A110 R has received the Ultime treatment in the same vein as the final Renault Megane RS Ultime with which it shares the turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine. In the hot hatch, you only got 300 horsepower but now the four-cylinder mill has been massaged to deliver 345 hp. However, torque stays the same, at 309 lb-ft (420 Nm).

The French Cayman benefits from a launch control system that enables a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 3.8 seconds. It uses a modified dual-clutch automatic transmission to handle the extra oomph since the previous A110 with the most torque had 340 Nm (251 lb-ft), so 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) less. Interestingly, Alpine says it's a "DW6" gearbox, so it's a six-speed unit instead of the usual seven-speed 'box found in the A110.

The pricey coupe tries to justify its absurd price tag with adjustable Öhlins dampers at all four corners and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust. In addition, the A110 R Ultime has upgraded brakes with 330-mm AP racing discs featuring different brake pads and cooling ducts.

The last hurrah for the nimble sports car sits on forged 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. A meaner-looking body kit serves a functional purpose since downforce has increased by 353 pounds (160 kilograms) at maximum speed compared to the A110 R Turini.

Alpine A110 R Ultime

24 Photos Alpine

The eye-watering price tag we mentioned in the beginning is for the A110 R Ultime La Bleue of which only 15 units will be built. It's essentially a special edition within a special edition featuring two shades of blue: Alpine Vision Blue and Abysse Blue. Inside, there's Poltrona Frau and Sabelt blue leather. The regular model costs "only" €265,000 ($290,000) in France where the base A110 is roughly four times cheaper, at €65,000 ($71,000).

Total production is limited to 110 units. At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Alpine is displaying the La Bleue version alongside the R290 electric hot hatchback, the A390 crossover, and the Alpenglow Hy6 concept with a hydrogen-fueled, six-cylinder combustion engine.