- Volkswagen just announced pricing for the updated 2025 Taos crossover.
- Base price rises by $1,000, but one trim is cheaper than it was last year.
- It remains one of VW's most affordable cars.
A month ago, Volkswagen revealed the updated 2025 Taos, its Golf-based crossover for North America. There aren't a ton of radical changes for the car, most notably a boost in power, a refreshed interior, and a new transmission. Unsurprisingly, it's not too much more expensive than its immediate predecessor, and for one trim, actually a little cheaper.
Pricing starts at $26,420 for the front-wheel drive Taos S, including a $1,425 destination fee, a $1,000 upcharge over the 2024 model. The most expensive variant is the $36,120 SEL, which comes standard with VW's 4Motion all-wheel drive, normally a $1,700 add-on to front-wheel drive models. Here's a complete pricing breakdown for each model, and a comparison with the equivalent 2024 trim. All prices include destination.
|Model
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Taos S
|$26,420
|$25,420
|+ $1,000
|Taos S 4Motion
|$28,120
|$27,760
|+ $360
|Taos SE
|$29,320
|$29,590
|- $270
|Taos SE 4Motion
|$31,020
|$31,040
|+ $20
|Taos SE Black
|$31,570
|$31,790
|+ $220
|Taos SE Black 4Motion
|$33,270
|$33,440
|+ $170
|Taos SEL 4Motion
|$36,120
|$34,940
|+ $1,180
In addition to an interior highlighted by a new floating 8-inch infotainment screen, the Taos gets some mechanical updates. VW updated its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and power rises from 158 to 174 horsepower, while torque stays the same at 184 pound-feet. Previously, Taos 4Motion models came with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, but customers found its shifting too rough, so VW swapped that for an eight-speed automatic.
There are some new colors, and new wheel options too, but otherwise, this is not a radical refresh. It also remains one of VW's more affordable options in North America, behind the recently updated Jetta at $23,320.