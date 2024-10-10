Volkswagen just announced pricing for the updated 2025 Taos crossover.

Base price rises by $1,000, but one trim is cheaper than it was last year.

It remains one of VW's most affordable cars.

A month ago, Volkswagen revealed the updated 2025 Taos, its Golf-based crossover for North America. There aren't a ton of radical changes for the car, most notably a boost in power, a refreshed interior, and a new transmission. Unsurprisingly, it's not too much more expensive than its immediate predecessor, and for one trim, actually a little cheaper.

Pricing starts at $26,420 for the front-wheel drive Taos S, including a $1,425 destination fee, a $1,000 upcharge over the 2024 model. The most expensive variant is the $36,120 SEL, which comes standard with VW's 4Motion all-wheel drive, normally a $1,700 add-on to front-wheel drive models. Here's a complete pricing breakdown for each model, and a comparison with the equivalent 2024 trim. All prices include destination.

Model 2025 2024 Change Taos S $26,420 $25,420 + $1,000 Taos S 4Motion $28,120 $27,760 + $360 Taos SE $29,320 $29,590 - $270 Taos SE 4Motion $31,020 $31,040 + $20 Taos SE Black $31,570 $31,790 + $220 Taos SE Black 4Motion $33,270 $33,440 + $170 Taos SEL 4Motion $36,120 $34,940 + $1,180

In addition to an interior highlighted by a new floating 8-inch infotainment screen, the Taos gets some mechanical updates. VW updated its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and power rises from 158 to 174 horsepower, while torque stays the same at 184 pound-feet. Previously, Taos 4Motion models came with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, but customers found its shifting too rough, so VW swapped that for an eight-speed automatic.

There are some new colors, and new wheel options too, but otherwise, this is not a radical refresh. It also remains one of VW's more affordable options in North America, behind the recently updated Jetta at $23,320.