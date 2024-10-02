The latest Chevrolet Colorado is simpler than the old second-gen pickup. It ditches the utilitarian extended cab for just one crew cab and one body style. When this latest generation debuted, there were three 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine outputs available. But for 2025, that's been pared down to just one.

Last year Chevy dropped the middling "Turbo Plus" engine. Now the lowest-performing 2.7 is off the table, too. That leaves the most powerful four-cylinder engine as the sole option for the 2025 model year. Not necessarily bad news.

With 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, this engine is plenty capable. Properly equipped Chevy Colorados and GMC Canyons with this motor can tow up to 7,700 pounds and haul up to 1,710 pounds in the bed. The previous low-trim engine, with 237 hp and 259 pound-feet, could only tow 3,500 pounds and haul 1,490 pounds of payload.

Chevy has yet to make an official comment on why it decided to make this change. However, the most-capable engine was only $1,285 more than the base mill for 2024, so it's likely many buyers opted for it. It's also the only engine available on the higher-brow GMC version of the truck, so dropping the low-trim engine likely simplifies the manufacturing process. Both trucks are built on the same assembly line.

Indeed, maximizing profit is probably the name of the game here. Keep in mind that the latest Colorado is more like a heavy refresh of the old pickup as opposed to an all-new truck. General Motors is trying to maximize its margin on its internal combustion vehicles in order to offset the poor profitability of its electric vehicles. That applies most to its pickups and SUVs.

