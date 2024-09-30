There's one less LS-swapped BMW on the road. Video captured Sunday morning by Instagram user koachise shows a second-generation M3 losing control while leaving a car meet before careening into a nearby patch of grass and rolling over. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Footage of the incident published to YouTube starts out innocently enough, with a walkaround of the black BMW coupe—a 1995 model, going by the license plate—parked at a local Cars & Coffee event in Sacramento, California. We get a close-up of the build, which appears to include an Akrapovič quad-tip exhaust, an aftermarket diffuser, a rear-seat delete, and a new steering wheel.

The video then cuts to the car pulling out of a parking lot and accelerating onto the road—in front of a cop car—before suddenly shooting to the left and off the roadway at high speed. The car catches the grass and rolls, ending on its roof.

Thankfully no pedestrians were struck, and according to the person who captured video of the crash, no one else was hurt. The identity of the driver is currently not known.

Take this incident as a lesson: There's no reason to show off at car meets. Doing so could lead to crashes like this, which will likely cost the driver thousands of dollars in damage. We'd still consider them lucky, as no one was injured. Oftentimes that's not the case. And no one wants that.