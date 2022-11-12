Listen to this article

Many revere the Mazda RX-7 for its rotary engine, which made it popular even after its production has ended decades ago.

The fuzz about the rotary engine has led to much clamor for its return, which isn't happening just yet – except for Mazda rotary engine range extender that's bound to debut with the MX-30 next year.

However, we've seen several engine swaps involving the RX-7, practically because several others don't want to deal with rotary anymore. Out of all the RX-7 engine swaps we've seen before, this build by Florida's Gooichi Motors should be the craziest and coolest of them all.

That's because this Mazda RX-7 is powered by a V12 engine. Not only that, the 12-pot mill is actually from a Pagani Zonda – the M120 V12 from the Italian supercar. The power figures of the build weren't disclosed but at most, the 7.3-liter in the Zonda packs up to 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque.

Shoehorning the massive Mercedes-Benz V12 into the RX-7's engine bay wasn't a cakewalk. A lot of the parts have to be custom-built, such as the billet dry sump pan that had to be 3D-scanned for fitting, as well as the 6-1 equal-length manifold collectors.

As you can see in the video, the folks from Gooichi Motors had to remove the hood to allow the V12, but they said that a custom hood with cutouts is on its way.

Speaking of the body, the wide body kit here was imagined by Khyzyl Saleem (also known as The Kyza). It's built in limited numbers through the Live to Offend brand.

The Pagani-swapped RX-7 isn't finished, but it was ready just in time for this year's SEMA Show.