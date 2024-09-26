Fiat is recalling the 124 Spider because its airbags may deploy with "excessive force."

Fiat is recalling 15,835 124 Spiders because their airbags may deploy with "excessive force." The defect lies in the airbag control module software, which could improperly issue a dual-stage front airbag deployment instead of a single-stage deployment in certain crashes, making it non-compliant with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The standard sets specific crash protection performance criteria related to neck injuries, and a dual-stage deployment could exceed those metrics, increasing the risk of injuries.

The problem lies with the car's airbag control modules, which have have incorrect accelerometer voltage specifications. They were produced from March 31, 2016, to August 31, 2020, ranging from the 2017 to 2020 model years.

According to the Safety Recall Report, Mazda—the company responsible for assembling the 124 Spider—first informed Stellantis of a potential problem with the airbags in July. The two companies investigated the issue before Mazda determined to conduct a voluntary safety recall earlier this month.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will begin informing affected owners in November. A service technician will update the airbag control module software with the correct specifications, free of charge.

If you think your 124 Spider might be affected, head on over to the NHTSA's dedicated recall site and punch in your VIN.