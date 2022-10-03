Listen to this article

Fiat’s lineup consists of just one vehicle in the US – the 500X. The automaker discontinued the rest of its offerings in the US by the end of 2020. However, the company’s third-quarter sales results are in, and Fiat sold a few examples of the 124 Spider, 500, and 500L. Shockingly, the 124 Spider outsold the 500 and 500L combined.

In Q3, Fiat sold 17 124 Spiders, 7 500s, and 5 500Ls. This was the trio’s best quarter of the year so far, with the models earning the majority of their sales during this period. The company has sold 24 124 Spiders through 2022. Both the 500 and 500L have sold eight each. The two are down 56 and 95 percent, respectively, compared to 2021, with the 124 Spider down 97 percent.

Fiat discontinued the 500L and 124 Spider after the 2020 model year. The Fiat 500, the brand’s iconic compact hatch, left the US market at the end of 2019. However, sales continued into 2020, and at least a few still remain. The brand returned to the US in 2011 with the 500, but the model achieved its best sales year in 2012, and it steadily declined until Fiat discontinued it.

Fiat sales didn’t fare any better, also hitting an all-time high in the US in 2012. The brand continues to operate in other regions and is finding success with its lineup. In the second quarter of this year, the new 500e became Western Europe’s best-selling EV, ousting Tesla from the top spot for the first time since the end of 2020. The new EV sports a modern take on the car’s iconic design, with 199 miles of range per the forgiving Euro-spec WLTP standards.

Fiat’s future in the US remains uncertain. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group completed their merger in early 2021, bringing over a dozen brands under one corporate roof. The list of automakers includes Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Chrysler, Peugeot, Maserati, Fiat, and many more. The 500X continues to languish on dealer lots alone. However, there are plans to revitalize the brand and replenish the US lineup with new metal.