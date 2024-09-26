Kia's first global pickup truck heads to the UAE deserts for final testing.

The Tasman is reportedly debuting in October.

Although it's been tested in California, US availability hasn't been confirmed yet.

Instead of slapping its badge on the back of a Hyundai Santa Cruz and calling it a day, Kia is developing its very own pickup truck. The two pickups won't be mechanically related at all since the Tasman will ride on a body-on-frame architecture instead of having a unibody construction. A new teaser video shows the utilitarian vehicle tackling the deserts of Al Qudra, United Arab Emirates.

It's still wearing that colorful wrap with a funky design but the square wheel arches with plastic cladding are exposed. We can also see the Telluride-esque vertical headlights along with steps in the corners of the rear bumper to make the cargo bed easier to access. The Tasman speeds over dunes and it even does a few donuts near the end of the video.

Kia says it has conducted no fewer than 1,777 different types of tests, adding that more than 18,000 rounds of tests have been completed so far. Although the footage was published on the Kia Worldwide channel on YouTube, don't expect the Tasman to be sold globally. It's been spotted testing in California but the company remains tight-lipped about US availability.

Assuming it's coming here, we reckon it'll be expensive after taking into consideration the Chicken Tax. That would raise the asking price by 25% provided Kia doesn't intend to also build the truck at its factory in Georgia. Let's keep in mind the company has been caught testing a fully electric pickup in the US, so maybe at least one of the two will be sold in America.

As to what will power it, the Ford Ranger rival is expected to feature a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine inherited from the Sorento. Other unconfirmed details include the availability of both 4x4 and 4x2 configurations, a maximum payload capacity of 2,200 pounds, and a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds. There's no word about V-6 engines or plug-in hybrid drivetrains, which the Blue Oval's truck offers. It's unclear whether there will be other body configurations beyond the double cab seen in all teasers as well as spy photos and videos.

According to the South Korean Maeil Business Newspaper (Maekyung or MK), the domestically assembled Tasman will be offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. The world premiere is allegedly scheduled to take place late next month at the Jeddah International Motor Show. The event in Saudi Arabia takes place between October 29 and November 2.

The Tasman won't be Kia's first-ever truck since the Bongo has been on sale in South Korea since 1980. The current fourth-generation model premiered all the way back in 2005 but a couple of facelifts later, it's still on sale. There's even an EV version.