There is a misconception that the Tasman will be Kia's first truck, when in fact, the lesser-known Bongo has been around since 1980. Despite being launched back in 2005, the fourth-generation model is sticking around. Not only that but the somewhat obscure pickup is even getting a few updates at home in South Korea. The design may be stuck in the past but this is a 2025 vehicle.

Available with two and four doors, the Kia Bongo now has more standard equipment, including power folding mirrors and cruise control. The upper trim levels also get some tweaks inside like twitters, chrome door handles, and a new parking brake lever. Regardless of version, all trucks come bundled with a fire extinguisher.

Tailored to small businesses, the Bongo is also available as a driver-training vehicle with an automatic transmission. Previously, it had been offered only with a manual. Customers can get Kia's truck with two- and four-wheel drive and a payload capacity of up to 2,645 pounds. The bed is 112.5 inches long and 64.1 inches wide. As for size, the truck is slightly longer than a Ford Maverick, at 203 inches.

The utilitarian vehicle has been updated throughout the years, so it has modern amenities like a ventilated driver's seat, a start/stop button, and a 10.25-inch infotainment. Kia has also given it a wide array of safety tech, varying from forward collision avoidance assist to lane departure warning.

Power is provided by a 2.5-liter engine that runs on liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and produces 157 hp and 217 lb-ft channeled to the road via an automatic transmission. Stick to the manual and output drops to 136 hp and 188 lb-ft. Kia also sells a fully electric Bongo with 181 hp and 291 lb-ft on tap. The EV uses a 58.8-kWh battery pack with enough juice for 131 miles of range. It charges at a maximum 100 kW, in which case it takes 47 minutes to replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent.

Pricing starts at a refreshingly low $14,700 but that's for the base model with a lower payload capacity of 2,200 lbs instead of 2,645 lbs. Even the stronger one in its highest trim level doesn't cost more than $18,500. Should you want to skip the combustion engine, the two-wheel-drive-only Bongo EV kicks off at the equivalent of $31,700 and rises to $33,000.

The Bongo is a rare breed by being an honest-to-God pickup without the extra frills that would've jacked up the price. Toyota is doing the same with the new Hilux Champ, a work truck devoid of fancy features to keep the price down to around $13,000 in Thailand.