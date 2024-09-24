Nismo has no plans to go fully electric.

Future Nismo models will depend on the model.

EV growth has been inconsistent forcing Nissan to adjust plans.

If you've been worried that Nissan's high-performance Nismo division will be going fully electric, we have some good news. In a recent interview, Pierre Loing, Nissan's global product boss, said, "Nismo has no specific target to go electric only."

Loing told Top Gear magazine that EV growth has been chaotic, and "our role as a manufacturer is to adjust." The company is focusing on its E-Power powertrain, which uses the gasoline engine as a battery generator. Nissan launched the Qashqai E-Power in 2022, the first model to feature the new setup and any Nismo plans depend on the specific model. Over half of the Qashqai's sold in Europe have E-Power.

Nissan

Nissan knows a car like the GT-R can command a far higher price for a Nismo offering than a model like the Ariya. Loing admits the Ariya isn't a cheap EV, so the price ceiling can't reach "a super high level," which ultimately depends on the model. A Nismo package has to fit the product, and any expansion will need strong sales to justify its existence.

Automakers across the board are reconsidering their electric vehicle plans in the face of inconsistent growth. Many are tempering their ambitious roadmaps, pushing back EV launches while focusing on growing their hybrid lineups. It indicates how quickly consumer trends can change and how nimble automakers have had to adjust.

Loing said that if you'd asked him about the company's EV plans a few years ago, he would have "given a different answer." Hopefully, the next few years won't force the automaker to set a new timeline to fully electrify the Nismo line.