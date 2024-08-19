Don't count out the Hellcat just yet. The final 6.2-liter supercharged V-8-powered car in Dodge's lineup, the Durango Hellcat, is still very much in production. The company just launched a new special edition called the Silver Bullet, complete with a swath of exclusive cosmetic upgrades.

The Durango Hellcat Silver Bullet is painted in a shade of—you guessed it—silver called Triple Nickel. The hood comes in a contrast satin black paint, which pairs nicely to the black exhaust tips and grey metallic badging. There's also a set of 20-inch wheels painted in "Lights Out," a shade of very dark grey. They shroud six-piston Brembo brakes with red calipers.

Inside, the Silver Bullet gets Ebony Red Nappa leather seats, embroidered seat backs with the Hellcat logo, a bunch of carbon fiber trim, and suede for the steering wheel and headliner.

The Durango Hellcat Silver Bullet is mechanically unchanged from the standard truck. That means 710 horsepower from that legendary V-8, sending power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic. There are seven drive modes to choose from, with the ability to manipulate things like the rpm value for launch control and customize the vehicle's shift lights.

The Durango Hellcat Silver Bullet has a starting price of $113,325, not including destination charges (Dodge hasn't released a price for destination). That's around $11,000 more expensive than last year's base Hellcat. Buying a Hellcat-powered car new in 2024 doesn't come cheap.

Also new for 2025 is a Durango R/T 20th Anniversary edition, celebrating 20 years of the Durango's Hemi V-8. It gets a handful of bespoke touches inside and out, including specific fender badging, a hood graphic, 20-inch forged wheels, and a Tow N Go package that adds Brembo brakes, an active exhaust, and an 8,700-pound towing capacity. Starting price is $70,470, excluding destination.