James May gives his opinion about the Tesla Cybertruck in a new video.

He actually likes the design.

He wants Tesla to apply the styling to something the size of the Model Y.

James May is known for his sharp opinions and had plenty to offer during his drive of the Tesla Cybertruck. Captain Slow didn't walk away hating the electric pickup. Instead, he liked it even though he isn't a huge fan of trucks. So how did Elon win him over?

While the Cybertruck has a bold design that's hard to build, it's still a familiar Tesla inside with its big screen. May's truck also wasn't perfect, with the A-pillar sheet metal misaligned to the front fender. And while the exterior design makes heads turn regardless of one's opinion on the styling, May admitted that it also "makes everything else look square," which is true.

May also called it "childish," "quite humorous," and "actually very ballsy," but added that he's "glad it exists." He said he's of two minds about in-car displays, even Tesla's, which contain all the controls drivers need to use but require the driver to look away from the road to change some settings. Modernity has its downsides.

While May doesn't want a Cybertruck, he was smitten with the design, offering up one suggestion to Mr. Musk—apply the styling to something the size of a Model Y or smaller. Would that look good? Who knows, but if there's one company that'll try it, it's Tesla.