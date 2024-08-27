Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybertruck is one of the safest, toughest, and most capable trucks on the planet. But after seeing these images, we're not so sure. This hunk of mangled metal used to be a Cybertruck before it was involved in a serious accident. Now it's being auctioned on the IAAI salvage website—for any brave souls out there who might want to restore it.

Not many details are revealed in the auction listing. IAAI says the truck was involved in a "collision" (obviously) and that the primary damage is from a "total burn" (again, obviously). Most of the front end of the truck is completely gone, and it looks like the front axle sheared off cleanly in the wreck.

IAAI

The rear view isn't any prettier. The entire rear bumper is disconnected from the frame and the tonneau and bed cover are gone, exposing the Cybertruck's internals. The front tires are completely gone too, and the left rear is hanging on by a thread. Surprisingly, the right rear tire appears to be intact.

The interior, well, it isn’t even there. The dashboard is barely recognizable underneath all the rubble, the screen is nowhere to be found, and the seats are burned down to the frames. It’s hard to tell if the back seat even still exists.

IAAI IAAI

But hey, if you’re a YouTuber looking for a wacky new project car or a complete masochist, IAAI will soon offer these Cybertruck remains for sale out of Houston, Texas. The auction house doesn’t list when it will be available, but if you’re interested, keep an eye out.