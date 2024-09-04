The Renault R17 concept reimagines a 1970s classic.

It has a 270-horsepower electric motor and carbon fiber body panels.

Renault has no plans to build it, and that's a shame.

Reviving vintage car designs with a modern twist isn’t new. Automakers love nostalgia as much as the rest of us, which sometimes translates into gorgeous restomod concepts we wish were real. The Renault R17 is one of those cars. Revealed today, it takes the idea of an icon, fits it with an electric powertrain, and wraps it in a stunning reimagining of the classic 1970s design ethos.

Renault collaborated with Ora Ïto, the French designer, on the car, which features a carbon body and some incredibly good proportions. The car takes inspiration from the Renault 17, a hatchback the automaker sold from 1971 until 1979.

Rectangular LED headlights integrate into the front fascia, while the simple, full-width LED taillight bar flows with the car’s simple lines. The R17’s flared fenders improve its stance, giving it a sportier appearance than the original Renault 17, and the subtle louvers add a bit of flair.

Inside, Ora Ïto used materials and fabrics from the 1970s to create a contemporary cabin that tastefully hides the screens through design. Four rectangular displays sit behind the rectangular steering wheel, while the central display sits horizontally below the dash like an old-school radio.

While it has a 270-horsepower electric motor and can travel 249 miles on a single charge, Renault has no plans to put the concept into production. This car will remain a one-off affair that the automaker will showcase at several upcoming events, including the 2024 Paris Motor Show in October. But if Hyundai can change its tune about the N Vision 74, maybe Renault can, too.