A Florida race shop is facing off against a familiar foe—time. But instead of trying to get a build done before a big race or shave a few tenths off a lap time, it's now trying to find its semi-trailer that was stolen earlier this week before it's gone for good. Police have already recovered the tractor, but the trailer holding $1.5 million worth of cars and equipment remains missing.

The theft happened Sunday morning at around 3 AM in Pompano Beach, Florida, north of Miami. Two people drove into Rennnsport-One's parking lot and drove off with the semi and trailer about 20 minutes later. The company equipped the truck with a GPS tracker, but its last ping happened a few hours later in the southwest Miami area. Police found the tractor about 70 miles away from the shop on Monday, abandoned on a residential property.

Broward Sheriff's Office is still looking for the trailer, and Justin Bellinzoni, the business owner, has hired a private investigator to assist in the search. The trailer contains four Porsche race cars, parts, and other gear, and the company is now trying to find alternatives to fulfill its commitments to its customers.

Anyone with information can contact the Broward Crime Stoppers or call 954-493-TIPS.