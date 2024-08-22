Although the Ford Everest was once caught testing in the United States, the adventurous SUV based on the Ranger isn't coming here. In its third generation since 2022, the capable sport utility vehicle is enhancing its all-terrain chops with a new Tremor version. It brings the "ultimate family adventure vehicle" one step closer to becoming a Raptor, which the Blue Oval isn't making for now.

Introduced today in Australia, the Everest Tremor gets an assortment of upgrades. Ford has fitted it with Bilstein's position-sensitive dampers as part of an overhauled suspension that also includes new springs. The beefy SUV sits on General Grabber AT3 tires and offers an extra inch of ground clearance compared to the regular model.

Borrowed from the Ranger Raptor, only the Tremor variant gets a Rock Crawl drive mode for better traction off the beaten path. Elsewhere, the toughest Everest of them all wears a different front grille with a honeycomb pattern and built-in auxiliary LED lights. To sweeten the pot, Ford has added heavy-duty side steps, a steel bash plate, and the compulsory Tremor badging.

Interior images have yet to be released but we do know there are Tremor-embossed leather accented seats and ebony accents. Ford also fits the highly capable Everest with all-weather floor mats, dual-zone climate control, and an electrically adjustable driver's seat. Being based on the local Sport trim level, it's decently equipped from the get-go.

There aren't any changes underneath the hood where the Everest Tremor uses the same 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel engine with 247 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Output is routed to the four-wheel-drive system via a 10-speed automatic transmission. This setup grants the versatile SUV a maximum braked towing capacity of 7,716 pounds.

While the Ranger Tremor truck upon which it's based is a four-cylinder affair Down Under, the Everest Tremor comes exclusively with a larger V-6. Only the SUV version can be had with this Command Grey paint job, and you won't find the Rock Crawl mode on the pickup version. At an additional cost, optional packages such as Rough Terrain, Touring, Premium, and Towing drive up the price above the standard Everest Tremor.

Speaking of which, Ford Australia wants 76,590 AUD before options. That works out to about $51,700 at current exchange rates. That’s about $5,500 less than the base Ranger Raptor sold here, but currency conversions don't necessarily tell the whole story as other factors are involved, including local taxes.

Production starts in November.

Ford Everest Tremor