Ford has a variety of utility products for the global markets and some of them are not available in the United States. The new Ranger – which was confirmed for an American launch – and the Everest are among those high-riding Fords we are still missing in North America. And while we are eventually getting the former, the latter is probably a no-go in the US but, for some reason, the automaker is currently testing an Everest prototype here.

TFLnow went prototype hunting earlier this week and captured a fully camouflaged Ford SUV next to three disguised Ranger trucks. This SUV prototype is obviously the new Everest which made its full and official debut in March this year. While this is surely a pleasant surprise, we don’t have high hopes the Everest is ever coming to the US market.

The reason? Well, Ford currently has plenty of SUVs in America and it will be difficult for the automaker to build a viable business case for the body-on-frame SUV from the Australian market. Probably the more important news here is that Ford is already testing the new Ranger on American soil, which means a debut and market launch of the truck are probably coming sooner than later.

As for the Everest, the truck-based family hauler was launched in the Land Down Under this spring with wider tracks and an SYNC4 infotainment system. The engine range consists of a base 2.0-liter diesel with one or two turbochargers and a 2.3-liter EcoBoost gas unit. The range-topping option is a 3.0-liter V6 diesel and, depending on the engine, there is a standard six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic.

The new Everest goes on sale in Australia this summer with a selection of three trim levels. It is likely not coming to America despite this unexpected prototype encounter. The best we can hope for is a more recent debut for the next-gen Ranger in the United States.