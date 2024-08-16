Acura just debuted a heavily upgraded Integra Type S at Monterey Car Week.

Developed by Honda Racing Corporation, this Type S touts a 200-pound weight savings and greater downforce than the standard model.

All of this previews future "potential" performance accessories for the Integra Type S.

Honda's racing department, HRC, has been messing around with the Acura Integra Type S. Making its debut at Monterey Car Week, the Integra Type S HRC Prototype previews a potential future line of performance parts for the hot hatch. It is, in a word, rad.

Most obvious are the aero upgrades. There's a new splitter, larger vents in the hood, new side skirts, and prominently, a huge adjustable wing out back. It's similar to the aero package developed for the Integra Type S race car, and Acura says the kit improves both downforce and high-speed stability compared with the standard road car.

Acura managed to cut out 200 pounds of weight from the road car, with a new carbon-fiber hood, rear door cards, Recaro bucket seats up front, and a rear-seat delete. In place of the back seats is a carbon fiber blocking piece and additional chassis bracing painted in body-color Indy Yellow Pearl. Acura also deleted the air conditioning. Given the standard Type S weighs in at a relatively slight 3,219 pounds, the 200-pound savings here is substantial.

Acura

The standard tires are gone in favor of more track-focused Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo Rs. They wrap new forged wheels with a greater offset than the standard alloys giving the Type S HRC Prototype an extra 30mm of track width front and rear. Behind the wheels are new two-piece brake rotors, with six-piston Brembo calipers up front. Chassis-wise, the Type S HRC Prototype gets adjustable coilovers that drop ride height by 15 mm, camber plates from the Type S race car, and an adjustable rear anti-roll bar.

There's no power boost, but the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder benefits from a bigger intercooler, twin oil coolers, and the exhaust system from the Type S race car.

Acura hasn't confirmed parts availability or cost yet, but we have every reason to believe that HRC will offer these upgrades as accessories for the Type S. We can't wait to try 'em out.