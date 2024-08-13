Numerous older Ford and Mazda vehicles still haven't had the Takata airbag recall performed.

Ford identified approximately 765,000 cars globally, 374,300 in the US.

Dealerships have replacement components, and can perform the recall at no charge.

Ford has issued a statement reminding us that there are still a scary number of cars on the road with defective Takata airbags. The automaker today issued a do-not-drive advisory for approximately 765,000 cars around the world, including 374,300 in the United States. According to the company's records, these vehicles still have old, potentially dangerous airbags installed.

Mainstream cars and SUVs like the Fusion and Edge are in that group, but specialty cars like the first-generation Ford GT also need new airbags. Here are the vehicles Ford calls out specifically as still needing the recall.

Driver and Passenger Airbags:

2004-2006 Ford Ranger

2005-2014 Ford Mustang

2005-2006 Ford GT

Passenger Airbags:

2006-2012 Ford Fusion / Mercury Milan / Lincoln MKX / Lincoln Zephyr

2007-2010 Ford Edge / Lincoln MKX

2007-2011 Ford Ranger

Mazda also issued a do-not-drive advisory at the same time, identifying roughly 83,000 vehicles in the United States.

Driver and Passenger Airbags:

2004-2006 B-Series Pickup

2003-2008 Mazda6

2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6

2004-2008 Mazda RX8

Passenger Airbags:

2007-2009 B-Series Pickup

2007-2012 Mazda CX-7

2007-2015 Mazda CX-9

2009-2013 Mazda6

2004-2006 Mazda MPV

2009-2011 Mazda RX8

The Takata airbag scandal is over a decade old. It started in 2013 with a recall of 3.6 million cars, but that was just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. Takata was a major airbag supplier to the global auto industry, and when the dust settled, over 100 million vehicles from numerous brands were recalled. Takata went bankrupt, several executives were charged, and people were hurt—hundreds of injuries and at least two dozen deaths have been reported.

Issues with the inflators in these airbags could send metal shrapnel flying through a vehicle during an accident. Both Ford and Mazda advise owners of affected vehicles to visit dealerships immediately for replacement airbags, installed at no charge.