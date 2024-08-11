This 1990 Mazda Miata has seen better days. It was parked in a barn six years ago after the owner decided to start a family. At least it was stored inside, and fortunately, it was never forgotten. The WD Detailing crew was called upon to bring it back to life, and they sprang into action.

This Miata is special, too. It was the owner's first car, and it wears a custom shade of light blue on the exterior. That is, it's blue underneath the years of dirt and wood chips collected from its time in the barn. There are also concerns about the engine and undercarriage, as it sat on a damp floor all those years. It should clean up well, but will it run?

First comes the cleanup, and though it looks properly crusty, it's not that bad. The process begins by vacuuming the exterior, notably at the front where all the wood chips are lying. The Miata's stock steel wheels are cleaned next, followed by a wholly satisfying power wash. At this point the old Miata already looks great, but then comes the first unwelcome surprise. Plastic bags are found stuffed under the engine, above the lower cover. It's theorized that an opossum lived there for a while. Fortunately, the nest of bags was all that remained.

With the hood up, we can see the car's original color was white. The bay cleans up well, though surface rust and corrosion are widespread. The interior cleans up exceptionally well considering the amount of dirt and mold inside. With the detail work complete, the only visual eyesore is rust on the wheels. The rest of the car looks fresh from the 1990s.

Unfortunately, the engine refuses to start. It turns over and has spark, but it doesn't even fire with starting fluid. A compression test shows approximately 90 psi in all cylinders—decidedly below what it should be. Here's hoping the opossum didn't wreak some havoc during its tenure. At least the pop-up headlights spring to life without issue.

The owner was all smiles when seeing the refreshed Miata for the first time. Here's hoping the engine issue is sorted and it's back on the road soon.