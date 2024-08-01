Volkswagen's Commercial Vehicle arm has revealed a new Transporter. Dubbed the T7, it's largely based on the Ford Tourneo/Transit Custom. That's eveident from the rear end's shape, even though VW's made an effort to give the front end a unique look reminiscent of the T6.1 predecessor.

The seventh generation of the ever-popular Europe-market van is launching in three variants—estate, panel van, and flatbed—and as the Caravelle for passenger transport. State-of-the-art turbo diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric drives provide plenty of choice for buyers. All-wheel drive is available as an option.

The new Transporter will launch in Germany at the beginning of 2025. VW will offer the Transporter in its home country with significantly more standard equipment than the outgoing T6.1. As a panel van, it starts from €36,780 ($39,681 at today’s exchange rate), and as a flatbed van with crew cab from €39,130 ($42,216).

Models

VW is offering the new Transporter as a panel van (cargo transport without rear windows), panel van plus (load compartment with second row of seats for combined goods and passenger transportation), estate (for passenger transportation), and as a crew cab (platform body with long wheelbase). The latter sets it apart from its Ford sibling. Estate and panel vans with a high roof and an extended wheelbase are optionally available.

Volkswagen VW Transporter (2025)

VW developed the more exclusive Caravelle option, with its nine seats, for commercial passenger transportation—an ideal shuttle and large-capacity cab. The Caravelle will be offered in a basic version, a mid-range Life trim, and a top Style version. VW will also offer it with an extended wheelbase.

There is also the PanAmericana. With its robust all-terrain design and exclusive equipment details, this rugged van will be available in the new generation based on the Transporter and the Caravelle.

Drivetrains

In addition to the latest turbodiesel engines (TDI), both models will be available with plug-in hybrid drive and purely electric drive. Three power variants of the new TDI engines are available in the pre-sales phase, which has already started. They develop 109 hp, 148 hp, and 168 hp.

Volkswagen VW Transporter (2025)

The newly developed 229-hp plug-in hybrid eHybrid drivetrain is also already available to order. VW will soon follow it with three electric drivetrains with outputs of 134 hp, 215 hp, and 281 hp respectively, each with a net battery capacity of 64 kilowatt hours.

There will also be an electric version with reduced power and a smaller battery for urban delivery traffic. The TDI and eHybrid models are front-wheel drive. 4Motion all-wheel drive is available for TDI versions with 148 hp or more. The purely electric models have rear-wheel drive, and an all-wheel drive version is also planned for later. The 168-hp TDI is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, while the 148 hp motor has it available as an option. An automatic transmission is mandatory for the plug-in hybrid and electric models.

Interior

The seventh-generation van now has push-button start next to the 12.0-inch digital instrument display and the 13.0-inch infotainment screen. The standard multifunction steering wheel comes with clearly arranged buttons. Drivers can change the infotainment volume via the steering wheel or a classic rotary knob. VW removed the handbrake lever, making it a switch on the dashboard.

Volkswagen VW Transporter and Caravelle (2025)

Also new is the space-saving steering column selector lever for the automatic vans. It enables even better access to the load or passenger compartment. Large cup holders in the front center console (depending on equipment) and additional cup holders and practical storage compartments in the upper area of the dashboard make everyday work easier. It has a high and clearly arranged dashboard, a high seating position, and an ergonomically optimized arrangement of all controls of a typical van.

Dimensions

The new van is 198.82 inches long, 5.75 inches longer than the T6.1. Its wheelbase has grown by 3.82 inches to 122.10, but if you need more room, there's an optional 15.78-inches longer wheelbase version with an overall length of 214.57 inches. At 80.0 inches, the Transporter offers an exterior width 5.04 inches wider than its predecessors, excluding the mirrors. The maximum width between the wheel arches has been increased by 5.83 inches to 54.80 inches. According to VW, Euro pallets can now be stowed "with ease."

The load compartment length on the van floor with the standard wheelbase is 102.44 inches, an increase of 2.40 inches. With an extended wheelbase, the load compartment length increases to 118.19 inches. Thanks to the increase in length, width, and wheelbase, VW has been able to increase the load volume of the Transporter significantly. The largest stowage volume of the versions with the regular wheelbase is now 204.8 cubic feet.

Volkswagen VW Transporter (2025)

The long-wheelbase, high-roof versions will be able to hold up to 317.8 cubic feet of cargo. The Transporter can be equipped with up to six seats in the passenger compartment and various partition walls.

Electricity in the interior

The new van has several power supply sources, including USB-A, USB-C, and 12-volt outlets. Optional is a connection for 230V devices. In the diesel versions, the 230V socket is always located on the driver's seat frame. On request, the van with electric drive will also have two additional sockets in the D-pillar area. The total output of the 230V system is up to 2,300 watts. This means a suitable power source exists for various electrical devices, like laptops and circular saws.

Payload and towing capacity

Despite its standard dimensions, the new van, with a height of less than 6.6 feet with the regular roof option, fits into all standard parking garages. It also takes tight bends with ease due to its 38.7-foot turning circle (for the standard wheelbase).

Volkswagen VW Caravelle (2025) Ford Tourneo Custom (October 2023)

In addition, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has ensured that this automotive tool for professionals can also carry the weight of its cargo. The maximum payload capacity is up to 1.33 tons. The new Transporter generation can also pull trailers weighing up to 2.8 tons, depending on the variant. The previous van could only tow up to 2.5 tons.

Equipment

The new Transporter has more standard equipment than ever before. Standard features include LED headlights, LED tail lights, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13-inch infotainment system touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

VW Transporter PanAmericana (2025)

In addition, a multifunction steering wheel, a keyless start system, a rain sensor, the Lane Assist lane departure warning system, a front assist emergency braking system, and traffic sign recognition are also included. The panel van is now also equipped with a partition wall as standard. Meanwhile, the estate with windows in the rear has three individual seats in the second row of seats and an audio system with six instead of four loudspeakers.

The Caravelle in Detail

The Caravelle is the ideal choice for a large-capacity cab or shuttle. Even the basic version offers a removable three-seat bench in the third row as standard, providing nine seats. Compared to the Transporter versions, the Caravelle features upgraded seat fabrics, side and curtain airbags in the cab, and an audio system with ten loudspeakers.

Volkswagen VW Caravelle (2025)

The mid-range Life trim level is enhanced by features such as bumpers, exterior mirror housings and door handles painted in body color, air conditioning, armrests for the driver's seat, a height-adjustable front passenger seat with lumbar adjustment, and armrests similar to the driver's seat, independent decors, three additional USB ports in the passenger compartment, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Caravelle Style can be recognized from the outside by its independent front section with a dark contrasting crossbar and an integrated chrome clasp. The chrome clasp is continued into the LED matrix headlights, which are standard in this case. Other features of the Caravelle Style compared to the Life version include LED tail lights with individualized light signature, privacy glazing in the rear, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also standard is the electric locking and starting "Keyless Access" system, electrically folding exterior mirrors, bi-colored leatherette seats, independent applications in the interior, a multifunction leather steering wheel, a large center console with cup holders, a three-zone automatic air conditioning system with additional control panel for the rear, and sun blinds in the second row of seats. The Caravelle can be optionally upgraded with details such as a large panoramic roof and a Harman Kardon sound system with 14 loudspeakers, including a subwoofer.

The "PanAmericana" in Detail

The fourth generation of the Transporter was available in 2001 with a PanAmericana equipment package. Now, it's back and ready for adventure.

Volkswagen VW Transporter PanAmericana (2025)

On the outside, the new PanAmericana is recognizable by its robust all-terrain cladding on the side skirts and wheel arches, grained bumpers with a take-anywhere quality, and a painted radiator grille. Foiling also protects the tailgate and the rear wing doors in the lower section.

Inside, this van welcomes the driver and passengers with illuminated stainless steel inlays for the steps, high-gloss black applications in the dashboard, and chrome door interior controls. Also unique are exclusive seat fabrics with PanAmericana lettering incorporated into the backrests and color-coordinated contrasting stitching.

The Caravelle PanAmericana comes standard with the new 19-inch "Indianapolis" alloy wheels in black with high-sheen surfaces. This wheel is an option for the PanAmericana van. The optional 4Motion all-wheel drive fits perfectly with the character and range of applications of both PanAmericana versions.