When the Volkswagen ID. Buzz debuted back in 2022, talk of a pop-top camper model pretty much debuted with it. And why not? Camping adventures and the classic VW bus go together like peanut butter and chocolate, but a modern take on this formula is likely years away, if it materializes at all. That is, at least in an ID. Buzz California camper coming directly from Volkswagen.

The holdup isn't development problems as reported last year. According to Autocar, VW executives simply don't see enough demand to warrant the expense of building it right now. Citing Lars Krause, sales and marketing head for VW, there are some expected development challenges that are typical for any new model. But also, buyers aren't ready to commit to an electric camper.

"I can tell you we always start from the market, and looking at the market figures and looking closely at our customers, it turned out that the need for these types of vehicles— BEV-driven campers—is not there yet from our perspective," said Krause, as reported by Autocar.

He further states that demand is expected to increase by the end of the decade and that VW is targeting that timeframe for a possible ID. Buzz California launch. In the meantime, there is the Volkswagen California based on the T7 Multivan slated for European markets this year. It debuted last August as a near-production prototype, bringing the iconic California moniker and pop-top roof to a plug-in hybrid platform.

VW Commercial Vehicles CEO Carsten Intra believes it will serve as a stepping stone toward electrified campers, and as such, we suspect its sales will be monitored very closely. If buyers don't respond to a larger PHEV California, it's reasonable to think a smaller EV California could be nixed completely. Only time will tell on that front.

The irony is that, despite bearing the name of a US state, the VW T7 California won't be offered for sale in North America. When (or if) the ID. Buzz California goes live, it could make the journey. It would be based on the long-wheelbase model, which is the only version offered to US buyers.