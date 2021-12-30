The Ford Maverick has been exceeding expectations since its launch. A lot of praises are hurled toward its relatively affordable $19,995 starting price, which attracted over 36,000 reservations a week after the truck's debut. And of course, let's not forget the Maverick's hybrid powertrain that has an official EPA rating of 42 mpg in the city.

With a 37-mpg combined rating and 13.8-gallon (62.7-liter) fuel tank, the new Maverick Hybrid should be able to cover more than 500 miles (805 kilometers) on one fill. As it turns out, the Maverick hybrid performs even better on real-world testing.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick: Review

35 Photos

That's at least according to one owner who posted an impressive fuel economy rating on the Maverick Truck Club forum. According to user Mavforever, who backs up the claim with an accompanying photo of the instrument cluster, their Maverick hybrid has hit 595.2 mi with 24 mi left before the tank empties. Indicated was also over 269 mi of electric range, resulting in an average fuel efficiency reading of 44.1 mpg.

With these numbers, the truck can easily surpass the 600 mi mark. Members of the forum concur with the claim with similar results, which meant that the impressive numbers aren't exclusive to one owner.

Of note, the original poster's driving style and road conditions, along with the route of testing, weren't disclosed in the forum post but still, it's good to know that the compact truck is able to deliver the promise – even better. In the game of 'expectations versus reality,' we can say that the Maverick is winning.

This efficiency is of course exclusive to the rear-driven Maverick hybrid. For those who need to run on all paws, the non-hybrid EcoBoost powertrain is the only tool of choice. The EPA rating for the Maverick EcoBoost AWD is significantly lower at 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined.