In the high-speed world of motorsport, where every second counts, a revolutionary technology exists that turns the mundane act of changing wheels into a thrilling dance of speed and precision. Enter the center lock wheel – the unsung hero of speedy pit stops. And now, you can install them on your road-going BMW M2, M3, or M4, where quick pit stops aren't vital. Probably.

For those not familiar with center lock wheels, here's a primer: Instead of conventional lug nuts (usually five on sporty cars) holding wheels in place, a single, dominating central nut is used. It's like the superhero of lug nuts, swooping in to save the day with a torque rating of 686 pound-feet. That's what BMW says the central nut on these wheels needs to ensure a proper connection. Here's hoping you don't need to change a tire on the way to the track.

Admittedly, we are poking a bit of fun at BMW here because center lock wheels can be a bit of a pain to remove/install without special equipment. However, they can offer some advantages such as a reduction of rotating mass. For those who track their car regularly, wheel/tire swaps are certainly much quicker. And we'll just come right out and say it – they bring a clean, cool look to the car. Available for the aforementioned M models from BMW M Performance Parts, the wheels have a Y-spoke design and a black finish with a touch of milled M Performance lettering. These wheels aren't just a performance upgrade – they're a statement.

Moving beyond the wheels, the BMW M Performance Parts program has a treasure trove of goodies for sprucing up your M, born from more than five decades of motorsport expertise. That includes everything from suspension and driveline components to a plethora of carbon fiber parts for aesthetic and functional upgrades.

BMW's new center lock wheels are available in 19 and 20-inch sizes. Pricing hasn't yet been announced.

