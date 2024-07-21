Mercedes-Benz has a different kind of Cars and Coffee scenario in mind. Instead of rolling into a weekend car show with an AMG GT, how about daily stops at the local Starbucks in an EQE? While you're enjoying a Tripleshot Espresso, plug into a 400-kilowatt fast charger in the parking lot. That way, you and your car can get juiced up at the same time.

If things go according to plan, you'll eventually find Mercedes fast chargers at over 100 Starbucks locations in the United States. There are thousands more Starbucks stores than that, but you have to start somewhere, right? And it all starts on the West Coast with Interstate 5, running north and south through California, Oregon, and Washington. Considering Starbucks was founded in Seattle, it's an appropriate location for this partnership to begin.

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging North America is the driving force behind this collab. The group launched its first 400-kW fast charging station (not at Starbucks) in November 2023, and there are plans to work with a variety of companies to incorporate fast chargers in new and interesting places.

“The collaboration between two leading brands like Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks will uplift the charging experience for all EV drivers," said Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Andrew Cornelia. "Together, we seek to infuse delight into this facet of EV ownership through intentional experiences that make drivers genuinely excited to plug in. We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks.”

We aren't sure if Cornelia has ever seen the lines at Starbucks, but in theory, this partnership will bring DC fast chargers to key Starbucks locations along major routes. It starts on the West Coast, but this is a nationwide endeavor that will see the Mercedes-backed charging network expand over the next 12 to 18 months. As for when the first Starbucks charger goes live or where that will happen, that info hasn't been announced.

This initiative is part of Mercedes' plan to have its automotive fleet and manufacturing plants fully carbon-neutral by 2039.