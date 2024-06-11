The new Mini Cooper debuted last year, launching first as an EV. The combustion-powered version was revealed a few months later, February 2024 to be specific. All of these were three-door models, and now, it's time for the five-door Mini to take center stage.

The slightly more practical Cooper launches with two engine options. The base Cooper C features a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder kicking out 154 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Step up to the Cooper S and you get an extra cylinder for your turbo—a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 201 hp and 221 pound-feet of twist. If this all sounds familiar, it should. It matches the three-door Mini's output, but the extra doors make it a tad slower. Zero to 62 mph (100 kph) takes 8.0 seconds in the base model, and 6.8 seconds for the S.

The differences come aft of the B-pillar. To accommodate extra doors, Mini added 2.8 inches to the Cooper's wheelbase and stretched the body nearly 7 inches. Legroom for rear-seat passengers isn't mentioned, but Mini tells us there are 32.6 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. That's a notable increase from the 28.2 cubic feet found in the three-door.

Beyond that, you get the same fresh styling that debuted with the smaller Cooper. Highlights include smoother fascias and standard-issue LED lights front and rear, mounted flush with the body for a cleaner look. Four trim levels are offered, topping out with JCW and no, we aren't talking about the full-fat performance Mini. As with the three-door, JCW Trim adds sporty upgrades like diffusers and black trim, among other things.

Aside from a bit more space inside, you'll find the same minimalist design punctuated with a round 9.4-inch center display. Mini Experience Modes fill the cabin with various lighting and display choices, including custom photos on the screen should you so choose. Parking Assistant Plus includes four external cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors, helping drivers maneuver the bigger Mini in tight spots.

Details mentioned here apply to the five-door Cooper offered in Europe, though there's little reason to believe much will change for the North American version. Expect more details, including pricing, to be announced at a later date.