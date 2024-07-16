It’s still unclear when we'll see an electric Pagani hypercar. The supercar maker has been exploring the idea of an EV for over five years, but it still has numerous concerns about the technology. Pagani says it could water down what makes its cars so special. But the company hasn't given up on the idea, either.

Christopher Pagani, the founder’s son and Pagani’s marketing director, told CarBuzz that it hasn't abandoned the idea of an EV yet. "We loved working on the electric car, and we still are working on this project, so it's not a closed chapter for us," he told the outlet.

But Pagani also noted that an electric hypercar is about more than just straight-line speed. "For us, the performance is [in] the vehicle dynamics. It's not the amount of horsepower. It's not the top speed."

Pagani Huayra Epitome

The company hasn’t produced a full-scale working prototype yet, and in 2023, Christopher said that the current battery technology is too heavy for the EV that Pagani wants to build. The company hopes to innovate in the space when it does deliver such a vehicle.

A Pagani EV probably won't happen anytime soon, even if the company believes it’s a worthwhile endeavor. Despite that, Pagani dealers aren’t interested, and they’ll be the ones selling it.

Pagani isn’t alone in seeing a growing disinterest in electric hypercars. Mate Rimac said earlier this year that high-end customers are already shying away from such cars, desiring combustion engines and an analog driving experience. As electric vehicle prices fall and go mainstream, wealthy clientele will want to differentiate themselves from the masses, which should help to give Pagani and its competitors plenty of business for years to come.