Meet the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid. Set to go on sale later this year, it expands the model’s number of available powertrains to three while giving customers an electrified option for the first time. The new hybrid utilizes Toyota's trick hybrid system, combining three electric motors, a battery, a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and a continuously variable transmission.

The powertrain produces a combined 219 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. According to the automaker, it returns up to 38 miles per gallon. The setup, which powers several Toyota and Lexus models, has been calibrated by Mazda to tune pedal response and other parameters to the company's liking.

Trim Price (w/ dest.) 2025 CX-50 Hybrid Preferred $35,390 2025 CX-50 Hybrid Premium $38,820 2025 CX-50 Hybrid Premium Plus $41,470

The 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid is available in three trims, starting at $35,390 for the CX-50 Hybrid Preferred and reaching $41,470 for the Hybrid Premium Plus (all prices includes the $1,420 destination charge). All-wheel drive is standard. Mazda differentiates the hybrid from the rest of the CX-50 lineup with a unique lower front bumper design, exclusive wheels, and a new red leather interior option.

The addition of the CX-50 Hybrid doesn’t arrive without any casualties. Gone is the mid-range 2.5 Turbo trim that started at $39,420 for 2024. However, the rest of the model’s trims carry over to 2025 without any price increases. You can see the prices for the rest of the 2025 CX-50 lineup below:

Trim Price (w/ dest.) 2025 CX-50 2.5 S Select $31,720 2025 CX-50 2.5 S Preferred $33,070 2025 CX-50 2.5 S Premium $35,420 2025 CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus $38,920 2025 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition $42,220 2025 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium $42,720 2025 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $44,720

CX-50 2.5 S models continue to use Mazda’s 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, which makes 187 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. The 2.5 Turbo crossovers pack the automaker’s turbocharged four-cylinder, delivering 256 hp and 320 lb-ft of twist.

Every 2025 CX-50 gets Alex Built-in and safety enhancements, while Turbo models get more standard equipment. Mazda says the non-hybrid 2025 CX-50s will begin arriving at dealerships in August, while the CX-50 Hybrid will go on sale sometime before the end of the year.