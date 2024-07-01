The Mazda MX-5 Miata turns 35 this year, and the automaker plans to celebrate the milestone with a special variant. Miata Program Manager Shigeki Saito confirmed at the Karuizawa Meeting 2024 at the end of May that the automaker will build a 35th Anniversary Edition model.

However, unlike the 30th Anniversary Edition car, Mazda won’t limit production to a specific number of units. Instead, according to Saito, Mazda will offer the 35th AE model for a period of time, and anyone who orders the variant when it’s available will get one, but it’s unclear if that’s for every market or just Japan.

What can customers expect? The model will likely come fully loaded with Recaro seats, unique wheels, upgraded brakes, a revised suspension, and other tweaks. We suspect the car will come with the same 181-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood. It’ll also wear a special color that sounds like it could be green. Saito hinted at needing a gold pen to sign the new variant, but we’ll have to wait to know. The previous AE model wore Racing Orange and had orange interior accents.

Mazda limited the 2019 30th Anniversary Edition model to just 3,000 units worldwide, 500 of which made it to America. That model started at $34,995, but the 35th edition could cost closer to $40,000 when it goes on sale, which should be sometime later this year.

Motor1 has reached out to Mazda to confirm Saito’s comments, which he made at the 48:50 mark in the video above. We'll be sure to update this article if we hear back.