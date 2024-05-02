At last year's Tokyo Auto Show, Honda surprised everyone by revealing the Honda Prelude Concept. The company has already confirmed it'll eventually produce the two-door hybrid coupe, and a new report from Best Car Web provides an insight into the car's alleged powertrain details, dimensions, and Japanese price.
We already know it'll have a hybrid powertrain, which the chief engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami said would serve as a "prelude" to Honda's future electric vehicles. Best Car believes it'll have the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder e:HEV engine that powers the Accord and Civic hybrids, making a bit more than both with a combined 207 horsepower. The last Prelude in 2001 made 200 hp in the US.
The Prelude will supposedly measure 169.3 inches long, 70.5 inches wide, and 51.2 inches tall with a 101.4-inch wheelbase. That makes it bigger than the two-seat Mazda MX-5 Miata at 154.1 inches long, which isn't surprising, and nearly identical to the Toyota GR86 in size with matching wheelbases.
Honda is reportedly positioning it as a premium model positioned above the two-door Toyota. It'll apparently cost ¥4.2 to ¥4.5 million ($27,325 at $29,277 today’s exchange rate) in Japan, more than the ¥2.9- to ¥3.6-million ($18,867 to $23,422) GR86, but it’s best to the the publication’s report with a big grain of salt as its past reports haven’t always been accurate.
|Model
|Length
|Wheelbase
|Width
|Height
|Mazda Miata
|154.1 in.
|90.9 in.
|68.3 in.
|48.6
|Toyota GR86
|167.9 in.
|101.4 in.
|69.9 in.
|51.6 in.
|Honda Prelude
|169.3 in.
|101.4 in.
|70.5 in.
|51.2 in
|Ford Mustang
|189.4 in.
|107.0 in.
|75.4 in.
|55.0 in.
The Prelude isn't expected to arrive until the second half of 2025, and it won't be the "sportiest, zippiest car" in the world, so temper your track-day expectations. It is also unclear whether Honda plans to sell it in the United States. The automaker is developing the Prelude in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations, so there's a chance we might get it here, but nothing is official.
Source: Best Car Web