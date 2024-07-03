Ford has just issued another recall. This one involves 30,735 Mustangs from 2022 and 2023 that could have steering issues. The good news: Ford isn't aware of any accidents or injuries resulting from the problem. The bad news, for Ford fans anyway, is that a whole new slate of jokes about Mustangs crashing is about to begin.

The recall notice doesn't specify between EcoBoost or GT trims, so it appears to be an all-encompassing issue regardless of trim. According to the recall, a secondary digital torque sensor may have been calibrated with an inverted polarity. That's technical speak for saying the steering gear was improperly calibrated. And since this era Mustang uses electronic steering, a failing sensor could cause the steering wheel to oscillate back and forth when the driver tries to turn.

It's not clear how much the steering wheel oscillates. Ford's own language states the wheel can "turn side to side against the driver's intentions." The automaker opened an investigation on the issue in late May after learning about steering gear troubles from a supplier. Ford is aware of two warranty claims possibly related to the problem.

The fix, fortunately, is straightforward. Ford dealers will plug in a software update for the Mustang's Power Steering Control Module. Individual owner notification will begin on August 5, but dealer notification is already underway. Mustang owners with questions or concerns can reach out to a dealer or call Ford at 866-436-7332.

This is the latest in an ever-growing pool of recalls from Ford. 552,118 F-150s were recalled barely a week ago for a transmission issue. Another Mustang recall for a potential fire risk dropped in early June. According to the US Department of Transportation, Ford has issued 32 recalls so far in 2024, affecting millions of vehicles.