Your favorite artificial intelligence interface is coming to Audi. ChatGPT will be added to current and future models, and also into older vehicles going back to 2021. Provided the third-generation modular infotainment system (MIB 3) is in place, you'll be able to have natural conversations with your car and actually get responses. Whether the responses are accurate, we have no idea.

But that's not the point. Automakers are turning to ChatGPT not for its sleuthing abilities, but the natural language model that, in theory, will better understand what the driver wants. Audi is the latest to take that step, enhancing its existing Audi assistant setup by using Microsoft Azure Open AI to integrate ChatGPT. For future models, Cerence Chat Pro will serve as the integration tool, effectively bridging the tech gap between the systems.

“With the seamless integration of ChatGPT into our voice control, we are combining the strengths of both applications,” says Marcus Keith, vice president of interior, infotainment, and connectivity development at Audi. "In addition to a range of voice-controlled functions, our customers will now benefit from simple and secure access to AI-based knowledge. This is the next step towards a best-in-class in-cabin experience in Audi vehicles."

Volkswagen has already implemented ChatGPT in its cars, so moving onto Audi was all but inevitable. As with VW vehicles, voice control functions the same as always and continues using the native system for established commands. The difference now is, if you say something Audi assistant doesn't understand, ChatGPT will step in. Audi uses the example of asking about tire pressures, but nothing is stopping you from asking your RS6 about the meaning of life whilst going 150 mph on the Autobahn.

The ChatGPT integration will be available in July for approximately two million Audis built after 2021. Going forward, it will be included on vehicles using Audi's E3 1.2 electronics architecture.