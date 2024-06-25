The Volkswagen Jetta has been around for a bit. This seventh-generation model debuted in the US for 2019 and got a very minor facelift in 2022. Now VW is giving its entry-level sedan a more thorough update for 2025 that brings a new look and more features.

It starts on the exterior. The 2025 Jetta has a fresh front fascia design with two new grilles, sleeker LED headlights, and a full-width light bar option in the upper grille if you go for the Sport model or above. The Jetta's rear also has a new full-width taillight bar. New 17-inch wheels come standard, while 18 inchers are available on the SEL and GLI trims.

VW updated the interior of the 2025 Jetta with a new "three-line" dashboard design and fresh color options like Seawall Blue and Storm Grey. An 8.0-inch touchscreen is now standard across the board and comes with features like SiriusXM satellite radio, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The much-hated touch-capacitive controls on the center console and the steering wheel of the GLI carry over, but they're finally illuminated, as on other updated VW models. And there is some good news on the GLI side, at least: "We're in the process of moving to a regular steering wheel on the GLI," a VW spokesperson noted.

What doesn't change is the powertrain. The base Jetta still uses a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque—but you can only get it with a seven-speed dual-clutch. VW is ditching the manual option on the base Jetta.

The hotter Jetta GLI also makes do with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine as last year, making the same 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. And you can still get the GLI with the good ol' six-speed manual, or the optional seven-speed dual-clutch. You also get bigger brakes, a limited-slip differential, and an adaptive suspension.

Every Jetta—including the GLI—comes standard with VW's IQ.Drive active safety technology. That includes a forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, active blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, among others.

The 2025 VW Jetta and Jetta GLI go on sale in Q3 of 2024, and the base Jetta with the now-standard automatic is slightly cheaper than the model it replaces. The 2025 Jetta starts at $23,295 with destination. More pricing details will be announced closer to the Jetta's on-sale date.