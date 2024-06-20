With a lap time of 1 minute and 38.5 seconds, the Mercedes-AMG One is the fastest production car with a license plate around Hockenheim. However, it's no longer the fastest car overall around the challenging German track because the tiny but mighty McMurtry Spéirling has shaved off a whopping 14.1 seconds. It completed a lap of the Grand Prix (GP) course in 1 minute and 24.4 seconds.

The diminutive EV has been crowned the fastest closed-wheel car around Hockenheim after beating not just the AMG One, but even a DTM race car. It improved the old record established in 2020 during a qualifying session for the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters by 3.9 seconds.

However, it's not exactly a fair comparison because the Spéirling is a purpose-built, track-only machine with a single seat and racing slicks. Nevertheless, it's an impressive feat considering the AMG One is essentially an F1 car for the road while the other is a DTM-spec racing machine. Not only that, but the pint-sized electric car only utilized 75 percent of available power and downforce since the run was done with a validation prototype.

The hot lap was performed on June 8 with former F1 driver Max Chilton behind the wheel. He also set the lap record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed while piloting the very same ultra-fast EV. He completed the hill climb course a couple of years ago in a blistering 39 seconds that will be hard to beat.

At 135.8 inches long, 62.2 inches wide, and just 40.1 inches tall, it makes the Miata look like a Super Duty by comparison. It weighs less than 2,200 pounds, so it’s even lighter than an ND-generation MX-5 while packing roughly five times more horsepower. McMurtry quotes a peak output of around 1,000 horsepower, all of which is channeled to the rear wheels.

While the range isn’t mentioned, it's not really all that relevant since the sole purpose of this car is to deliver neck-snapping acceleration. Although it’s a microscopic vehicle, the engineers have crammed in a 60-kWh battery the owners can charge in less than 20 minutes. We're being told that a fully juiced up battery lasts for 10 laps of Silverstone at full throttle.

Having access to this ludicrous performance doesn't come cheap as the McMurtry Spéirling costs a whopping £895,000 before taxes and delivery fees. At current exchange rates, you’re looking at about $1.13 million. Only 100 units will be made and the plan is to start deliveries to customers in 2025.