After the Porsche Taycan got a comprehensive mid-cycle update earlier this year, it only seems fair for the sister model to follow suit. Say hello to the 2025 Audi E-Tron GT, which gets a raft of updates to unlock more power, charging speed, and range. Going forward, there will be three distinct versions to choose from: S E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT, and the flagship RS E-Tron GT Performance.

The newly added range topper assumes the role of Audi's most powerful production vehicle ever. It packs a mighty 912-hp punch but still trails behind the monster that is the 1,019-hp Taycan Turbo GT. Aside from being the most potent car to carry the fabled Four Rings, it’s also the quickest. It needs just two and a half seconds to hit 62 mph–still two tenths of a second slower than the Porsche.

The lesser flavors are not exactly slow or underpowered either. The RS E-Tron gets 845 hp for a 2.8-second sprint while the base E-Tron has 671 hp for a 3.4-second run. The RS-badged models max out at 155 mph whereas the entry-level trim will do a slightly lower 152 mph. All three pack a dual-motor setup enabling all-wheel drive. Audi says a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration is not planned.

Beyond the newly gained oomph and speed, the electric sedan gets an upgraded battery pack. The usable energy capacity has jumped from 84 kWh to 97 kWh while weight is down by 20 pounds. However, the battery pack still weighs 1,378 pounds. There's more good news to share about the battery since it now supports a 320-kW maximum charging power as opposed to the previous 270 kW. In ideal charging conditions, the battery goes from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. It takes just 10 minutes to juice up the EV for 174 miles of range.

The battery isn't the only piece of hardware that has shed weight since the rear electric motor is approximately 22 pounds lighter than before. If efficiency is what you’re after, you’ll want to skip the RS models and get the base S. Audi touts a maximum range of 378 miles, but bear in mind that’s per the WLTP cycle. The equivalent EPA figure is likely to be lower.

Even the entry point into the range gets a newly developed two-chamber, two-valve air suspension. This active setup can lower the car by 2.1 to 3 inches in seconds to maximize comfort when you’re going over bumps. For the RS E-Tron GT Performance, the suspension gets a dedicated performance mode tailored to track use.

Although the E-Tron GT still looks as if it came from the future, there are some nice nods to the past. For example, the 21-inch forged wheels take after those of the 1991 Audi Avus Quattro concept. Inside, the RS E-Tron GT Performance's digital instrument cluster has a white theme referencing the 1994 RS2 Avant.

Until pricing for the US market is released, Audi says the 2025 S E-Tron GT starts at €126,000 ($135,200) in Germany where the RS E-Tron GT costs €147,500 ($158,200). The RS E-Tron GT Performance retails for €160,500 ($172,200).