Cadillac has built some amazing concepts over the years, including this spectacular 2002 Cien with a thumping V-12. The mid-engine machine sadly never made it to production but General Motors' luxury brand hasn't given up on launching a supercar or even a hypercar. GM's design boss openly admitted he's keen on the idea of a flagship performance model.

In an interview with Australian magazine Carsales, Michael Simcoe said: "Could we build a hypercar? Yes. Would we like to build one? Yes. Are we building one? That would be giving too much away." He added the hot model wouldn't necessarily have to be fully electric but he didn't rule out a pure EV either.

2002 Cadillac Cien concept

Keeping the ICE alive would make sense considering the V-Series.R race car has a V-8. In addition, the brand's Formula 1 ambitions with Andretti imply a V-6. Andretti Cadillac has switched focus to a 2026 start after the team's bid to race in 2025 was rejected by the FIA. In 2026, there will be new engine regulations that will require using only sustainable fuels. It's worth noting GM won't become a power unit manufacturer until 2028, so for the first two F1 seasons, Andretti Cadillac would have to team up with an engine supplier.

A hypercar with the Cadillac crest wouldn't be such an outlandish idea given there are precedents with concept cars. Not just the Cien, but also the 2003 Sixteen with its massive V-16 engine. If Ford can successfully sell a $325,000 Mustang GTD, why shouldn't Cadillac get some of that action? Granted, the Mustang is not a hypercar, but a high-performance Caddy would be worth a shot. Ford did have the six-figure GT and found buyers for all of them.

2003 Cadillac Sixteen concept 2003 Cadillac Sixteen concept

Separately, Michael Simcoe spoke with CarExpert about regular cars and how SUVs represent a "necessary evil." He argues that "they've taken over the market because as the world around you starts to grow, you want to be part of it as well. Everybody else is sitting higher in vehicles, you've got to do it too. It's a comfortable, rational purchase."

Despite the never-ending sales boom of jacked-up vehicles, Cadillac remains committed to sedans. GM's design chief said a new model will be launched "at some point in the future" to join the Celestiq. The opulent $340,000 flagship is technically not a sedan, but rather an oversized liftback with a more practical tailgate.

Simcoe reckons sedans are not only prettier and nicer to drive than crossovers, but also more aerodynamically efficient by riding lower to the ground. Although only the CT4, CT5, and the Celestiq are available in the United States, Cadillac still sells the CT6 in China where the once traditional body style is still thriving. Parent company GM through its Buick division also has the LaCrosse, Regal, and the Verano–none of which are offered in the US.