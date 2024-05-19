Ever since the new Mini Cooper EV debuted last September, we’ve been waiting to learn everything about the next-generation John Cooper Works. Mini won’t fully reveal the hot hatch until this fall, but we’ll get our first glimpse of a camouflaged model during this year’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Mini isn’t ready to release detailed information about what's under the hood, but it confirmed the John Cooper Works will be offered with both gas and all-electric powertrains. We don’t know how much power either version will make, but the Cooper SE makes 214 horsepower, and rumors point to the new electric JCW making around 250 hp.

The new Cooper S with the larger, turbocharged 2.0-liter engine four-cylinder engine makes a bit less—201 hp. It’s the car we’ll get in the US, and we’ll also likely only get the gasoline JCW, too, until Mini begins producing the EV in the United Kingdom. But that’s still two years away.

Gallery: Mini John Cooper Works Prototype

29 Photos

Mini will focus on balancing weight and handling in the new JCW, sticking with just one electric motor turning the front wheels. The higher output will result in Mini giving the model a larger 54.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The bespoke camouflage worn by the JCW is a nod to the white-and-red color scheme used on classic Mini race cars in the 1960s. It wears a “37” logo commemorating the brand’s historic victory at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo.

A late 2024 reveal means the JCW will likely go on sale in 2025. It’ll likely start at around $40,000, depending on the powertrain. The 24 Hours of Nürburgring kicks off on June 1, and you’ll be able to see the new, gas-powered JCW in action as it competes in the SP 3T category with the private racing team Bulldog Racing.