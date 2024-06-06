The Crown Signia is Toyota's new premium hybrid SUV. It replaces the outgoing Venza with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid setup giving it 243 horsepower and up to 38 miles per gallon combined. All-wheel drive is also standard. Until now, Toyota hadn’t released pricing for its new SUV—but now we know how much the Crown Signia costs.

The base Toyota Crown Signia XLE starts at $44,985 with the $1,395 destination fee included. The Crown Signia Limited costs $49,385. The same hybrid, all-wheel-drive setup comes standard on both models, and buyers can add a $1,865 Advanced Technology package on the Limited trim that adds things like a 360-degree overhead camera, traffic jam assist, lane change assist, and more.

Trim Base Price Toyota Crown Signia XLE $44,985 Toyota Crown Signia Limited $49,385

On the exterior, the XLE has 19-inch alloy wheels while the Limited has 21-inch wheels. There are two no-cost paint options: Storm Cloud and Black. Premium paint costs $425 and includes fancier finishes like Finish Line Red, Oxygen White, and Bronze Age.

Leather-trimmed seats are standard across the board with heating, ventilation, and eight-way power adjustability for the driver and passenger, while the standard leather-trimmed steering wheel is heated, too. The Crown Signia also has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Toyota’s latest infotainment system, with a six-speaker audio system on the base XLE and an 11-speaker Premium JBL audio system on the Limited.

The Crown Signia is one of the pricier SUVs in its competitive set when compared to alternatives like the Honda Passport, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and the new Mazda CX-70. But the Crown is arguably the most premium offering of the group. Plus it's the only SUV of the bunch with a standard hybrid powertrain.

Model Base Price Toyota Crown Signia $44,895 Honda Passport $43,295 Hyundai Santa Fe $38,345 Jeep Grand Cherokee $38,290 Mazda CX-70 $41,900